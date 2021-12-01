Pitch Night tonight: Five Startups + Metacity fireside chat

Clearwater-based Big Storm Brewing Co. has purchased Bradenton-based Darwin Brewing Co. “Darwin Brewing Co. has a solid reputation for brewing the highest quality beers with an eye towards innovation and food pairs,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “We are excited to grow this hyper-local brand throughout Florida.” Darwin Brewing Co. started out of Darwin’s on 4th, a well known-restaurant, and expanded due to the success and popularity of its locally-made craft brews. 'It is our plan to take the next year to methodically find a new home for Darwin that will allow the brand to find some of its original roots regarding a culinary experience,” Govoni said. The purchase follows Big Storm's growing presence in Florida. Early next year, the brewery is set to open an 11,000-square-foot taproom and restaurant in Ybor City. It also recently opened a location in Orlando.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO