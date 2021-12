The city is full of exciting new spots representing great cuisine from around the world. In one of the world’s most exciting dining cities, visitors can taste freshly fried samosas on a street corner as easily as they can indulge in a multi-course omakase dinner at an eight-seat counter. While Dubai may not have a Michelin Guide yet, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Middle East North Africa will be launching in 2022, and it’s expected that the city will feature prominently on the list. Read on for a few of Dubai’s most notable recent restaurant openings, as well as ones to watch.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO