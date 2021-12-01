ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW Gets Nas To Unveil Concept XM At Art Basel Show In Miami

Cover picture for the articleBMW pulled out all stops in unveiling the Concept XM earlier this week and even called upon legendary recording artist Nas to help with its launch. The Concept XM was showcased at a special event for Art Basel in Miami Beach and at the event, New York-based artist and sculptor Kennedy...

Motor1.com

BMW XM Concept Joins M3 Touring, M4 GT4 On The Teaser Train

BMW provides a peek at the future. BMW has had a busy week teasing a trio of future products. Earlier this week, a stylized sketch previewed the BMW M4 GT4 while the brand graced Thanksgiving with a glance at the M3 Touring’s camouflaged derrière. Those are quite exciting, though BMW held out until Friday to tease the Concept XM – an electrified high-performance SUV that should sit at the top of the lineup.
CarBuzz.com

BMW Considered Only One Engine For Concept XM

The BMW Concept XM will make production. That's for certain. Speaking to the newly reinstated M division chief, Frank van Meel, at a private media event during the Los Angeles Auto Show earlier this month, CarBuzz was told the concept you're looking at it is "around 90 percent production-ready." Not...
Motor1.com

2023 BMW XM To Look Nearly The Same As The Concept, For Better Or Worse

Say what you will about BMW's latest designs, but the company sure knows how to create quite a stir whenever a new model comes out. The polarizing Concept XM is all over the news not just because of how radical it looks, but also due to the reason it's the first dedicated M car in four decades. The super-aggressive SUV will become the firm's most powerful production car ever and is bound to be sold strictly with a PHEV setup as an M model.
Autoblog

BMW's XM Concept looks just as wild in real life

Everybody in the comments section of our original BMW XM Concept post just seemed to love the design, so to sate everybody’s taste for more photos and angles, BMW has provided exactly that. And yes, you should read the previous sentence with a heavy, sarcastic tone. We’re not kidding about...
Shropshire Star

BMW releases striking Concept XM

New design gives a glimpse of firm’s upcoming performance SUV. BMW has unveiled a new model that previews an upcoming performance SUV from its M brand – the Concept XM. The production model – badged XM – will be built from the end of 2022 at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, USA. It’ll arrive as BMW M’s first standalone vehicle since the legendary M1.
inputmag.com

BMW revisits its classic M1 with the powerful hybrid Concept XM

BMW just gave us another peek at its all-electric future with the unveiling of the XM concept vehicle, the first plug-in under the “M” performance umbrella. The high-powered hybrid crossover is a successor to the original M1, which was introduced in the late ‘70s. BMW revealed the Concept XM at...
d1softballnews.com

BMW Concept XM: a Motorsport revolution

A WINDOW ON THE FUTURE – An important piece of yours future BMW will unveil it, in a couple of days, at the American Art Basel exhibition, scheduled in Miami from 2 to 4 December. Among the many modern and contemporary works of art by emerging artists, the Bavarian house is ready to unveil a very different (and decidedly bolder) prototype compared to the latest cars born under the sign of the propeller. A car designed to break the mold and compete with ultra-high performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. There BMW he called her Concept XM, betting on taut lines and exasperated geometric patterns that emphasize every single centimeter of the bodywork: sharp and muscular shapes that should characterize, probably a little softened, the definitive model, whose production in the departments of the American factory in Spartanburg – where the Munich manufacturer assembles almost the entire range with raised wheels – should start at end of 2022.
Bisnow

SLS Gets In On NFT Craze, With Digital Art Sold From Hotel Rooms During Miami's Art Basel Event

For one week every year, South Florida hosts Art Basel Miami Beach, a stateside incarnation of the famous contemporary art fair that originated in Basel, Switzerland. Though the event is centered on an art show at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the fair stretches throughout the entire Miami area, with artists, vendors and jetsetting buyers filling hotels throughout the region. Ancillary businesses see the benefit too, with satellite art shows, events and dinners spilling into various venues, and companies of all stripes getting in on the action with partnerships and tie-ins to play on the excitement of the fair.
theface.com

Inside last night’s BMW Concept XM launch party in Miami

What better way to launch a first-of-its-kind automotive masterpiece than with a proper knees up? Well, that’s exactly what BMW did last night as they returned to the much awaited 2021 iteration of Art Basel Miami Beach, as an official partner to reveal a car that’s bigger and better than ever.
communitynewspapers.com

Art Basel 2021: The Miami Variant

Coming soon to a gallery near you, after a lengthy pause before giving up on herd immunity, Art Basel Miami will return to the Miami Beach Convention Center. It’s invitation only from Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11am to 8pm for First Choice VIP cardholders, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 4pm to 8pm, Preview VIP cardholders,Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 11am to 8pm, First Choice and Preview VIP cardholders, with the Vernissage (by invitation only) Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 4pm to 8pm, until the commoners join for Public Days on Thursday, December 2, 2021, 11am to 7pm; Friday, December 3, 2021, 11am to 7pm; and Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11am to 6pm.
greenville.com

BMW Unveils the Concept XM; Production Set to Begin in 2022 at Plant Spartanburg

At the Art Basel’s 2021 Miami Beach show, BMW presented a radical new vehicle concept on the global stage for the first time. The BMW Concept XM looks ahead to the most powerful BMW M car ever to go into series production, which is set to begin at the end of 2022. Electrification underpins an extraordinary driving experience which allows the driver to both glide along in near silence and enjoy the engaging pleasure of high performance driving, M-style. The BMW Concept XM provides a preview of the new front end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models. It also introduces a highly progressive and distinctive take on BMW X model design, and an all-new form of luxury and sense of space for the interior.
South Florida Business Journal

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel The Marquis Miami is an iconic luxury residential skyscraper in the heart of Miami, Florida. With its unique and breathtaking position on the water, overlooking Biscayne Bay, its exceptional design and signature lighting have immense visibility across Miami. Known for being one of the tallest structures in the state of Florida and on the list of Miami’s tallest buildings, it was created by an internationally acclaimed team of developers from the state of New York, designed with the fastest elevators South of New York City. The Marquis now consists of 292 innovative condos and a boutique hotel, The Gabriel Miami, which encompasses 129 opulent rooms and is owned by The CGI Merchant Group of Miami and managed by Hilton. Over the years, the 67 stories tall building has developed into one of the most premier places to live in South Florida. Located steps away from the best international cuisine, live entertainment, and culture, geographically it offers its residents and guests the ultimate living experience in Downtown Miami. Outstandingly Located in Downtown Miami Outstandingly located, The Marquis Residences is blocks away from Miami’s major architectural structures. In terms of its accessibility, the residence is only minutes away from the Miami International Airport and Port of Miami and offers a short walk to the Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, art galleries, famous museums, and the FTX arena. Most notably, the location allows for all of Miami to experience its signature lighting patterns on the building, which was redesigned to represent Miami’s artistic and creative vibes. Light Up the Night in Miami Originally, the lighting on the building presented an all-white pattern, and recently, this has been modernized to illustrate Miami’s hip and colorful ambiance. The new and improved electronic patterns are now operated remotely, with over 100 controllers, and programmed by incredible designers from Light Up the Night (LUTN), a custom LED lighting and premier production company. The colors in the patterns on the lighting display have the ability to change from red, blue, green, to rainbow, and show up in waves and other unique designs. The best part…the light show can be seen from any point in Miami and in December 2021, it will be one of the ways The Marquis welcomes Art Basel to Miami. The Marquis Miami, a Piece of Art Each year the Marquis Miami warmly welcomes Art Basel, an international art show that brings together more than 250 leading galleries, which showcases the work of over 4,000 artists. Miami Art Basel was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. However, The Marquis Miami purchased a famous sculpture at the last Art Basel event, which took place in 2019. Only minutes before the event ended, Allan C. Schwartz, Esq., president of the board at The Marquis Residences, was the first to see the sculpture and chose this piece in particular for its monumental size. Today, the grand sculpture sits at the very front entrance, welcoming its residents and guests, and can be viewed by art enthusiasts who walk by. 2021 Miami Art Basel Must-Sees In addition to this unique piece, the Marquis is home to other incredible works of art. There are a couple of Peter Tunney pieces that can be found throughout the residences. Peter Tunney is a famous American Visual Wynwood Artist, who is known worldwide for creating huge, collaged paintings out of both packing materials and daily newspapers. This December 2021, the Marquis Miami will continue to light up the Miami skyline with new, awe-inspiring light patterns. In addition, the condominium board is throwing a pre-Art Basel party at the swimming pool. For the first time, Allan C. Schwartz Esq. shares, “I assure you that at this event you will see things that you have never seen before. We are bringing a bit of fantasy and something different from what you would normally see in a condominium building for that party. You’ll have to come to find out what it is…”
hypebeast.com

The BMW Concept XM Is Big, Brash, Powerful, and Coming Soon

Up until today, BMW‘s M division had only ever made on standalone car, the M1. A 1970’s supercar, the M1 was ahead of its time visually and, in many ways, the same could be said about the new BMW Concept XM. This hybrid V8 SUV combines brute force with electrification,...
SlashGear

BMW Concept XM is an unapologetic tease of BMW M’s most powerful car

Look, you’re either going to love it or hate it: either way, there’s no ignoring the BMW Concept XM. A vision of what a high-performance electrified SUV might look like, and a preview of what BMW M says will be its most powerful model ever in series production, it’s an unapologetic bold hint as to what we can expect from the BMW XM.
thesource.com

Nas Performs for BMW in Celebration of New Concept XM Car

Art Basel is going up and on Tuesday, Nas performed at BMW’s Art Basel world premiere party in celebration of the unveiling of the BMW Concept XM car. The performance went down at Herzog & de Meuron’s famous 1111 Lincoln Road parking deck in Miami Beach. The party celebrated the...
gsabusiness.com

BMW concept XM on Display at Zentrum until Monday

The next new thing to come out of BMW Manufacturing is on display at the factory’s museum. The concept car for the BMW XM, slated to go into production late in 2022, is at the Zentrum until Monday. The BMW Concept XM was recently unveiled at Art Basel 2021 in Miami Beach on Nov. 29. The BMW Concept XM will be the most powerful BMW M car ever to go into series production, according to a news release.
thecryptoupdates.com

NFTs Are Getting More Popular At Art Basel Miami Beach

Non-fungible tokens will be introduced to traditional art in Miami Beach’s museums and galleries, which will include new NFTs as part of Art Basel this year. NFTs’ popularity has prompted the art world to accept crypto artwork as genuine art. Art fairs, like Art Basel, which is one of the most renowned in the world, are a platform for artists and creators to exhibit their work and provide a marketplace for these artists to sell their art.
Truth About Cars

M1 Successor? BMW Previews 750-Horsepower XM Hybrid Concept

It’s been decades since BMW introduced a dedicated M car, so imagine our surprise when we learned the next one would be a boxy SUV. Considering the last standalone M was the ground-hugging wedge that was the M1 coupe, we have to assume M Division engineers were either trying to challenge themselves or someone higher up figured they could make more money selling a utility vehicle.
Autoweek.com

Why BMW Made Its Concept XM an SUV Instead of an M1 Successor

BMW’s M Division revealed the Concept XM in Miami, its first M-only vehicle since the M1 supercar. With 740 hp, it’s the most powerful BMW made. The German automaker’s performance-oriented M Division celebrates its 50th anniversary next year. BMW had only ever made one other vehicle that was an M...
