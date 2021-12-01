ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbU3Q_0dBPNFek00

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. It comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.

Tracking COVID cases by county

The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified and had been widespread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other nations. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was moving to tighten U.S. testing rules for travelers from overseas, including requiring a test for all travelers within a day of boarding a flight to the U.S. regardless of vaccination status. It was also considering mandating post-arrival testing.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

Officials said those measures would only “buy time” for the country to learn more about the new variant and to take appropriate precautions, but that given its transmissibility its arrival in the U.S. was inevitable.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse researchers say DOJ’s juvenile immigration case data is ‘totally unreliable,’ won’t track it anymore

Transactional Research Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) of Syracuse University has decided information provided by the Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR), the DOJ agency that oversees U.S. immigration cases, is inaccurate and not reliable and won't be used going forward in public reports, TRAC Co-Director Susan Long told Border Report on Monday. The announcement comes just as the remain-in-Mexico program is being re-implemented and court watchers are eager to track cases of asylum seekers who are being sent back south across the border to Mexico to wait out their case proceedings.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Surge in COVID hospitalizations linked to holiday gatherings

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — With the holiday season and colder weather upon us and hospitalizations on the rise, health officials worry COVID numbers will continue to trend in the wrong direction. New Jersey reported another 2,500 new COVID cases on Monday. Experts believe the upward trend is the result of many not being as vigilant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Weather#Nexstar#U S#Covid 19#First Us#Ap#The Associated Press#Covid
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy