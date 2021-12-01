‘Stuff the Ambulance’ Dec. 18 at Gerrish Township fire hall

A fire that started in a closet near the dining area of the United Auto Workers Local 2164 union hall resulted in extensive damage but no injuries. Union officials said the fire started Sunday while a youth football team was having a party at the facility. Adults at the party...
MILFORD — Milford Fire & Rescue is on its way to acquiring its own ambulance to provide faster EMS service in the community. The City of Old Town has been providing EMS services to Milford since the 1980s. Milford Fire Chief Josh Mailman said the increase in calls in the...
JACKSON TWP. – The Jackson Parks and Recreation Division will host the free annual Holiday in the Park and Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Jackson North Park, 7660 Fulton Drive. The event will feature dancers, caroling, refreshments and community tree lighting. Santa Claus also...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At 07:36 AM on Friday, November 26, 2021, the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to yet another residential structure fire. This was the third residential fire in less than a week the department responded to. Dispatched as a basement fire, upon arrival firefighters from Middletown MTFD Station...
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sunday morning, the Jerusalem Township Fire Department held their annual community bike build to help children in need. It’s hard to not remember your first bike. The excitement and freedom that comes with strapping on a helmet and being able to ride around town. That’s the feeling the group talked about and why the Jerusalem Township Fire Department wanted to make sure every kid in the community has that feeling with a bike.
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP. Ohio (WKRC) - Firefighters were called to put out flames at the former Carrousel Inn and Shoppes Friday. The building on Reading Road caught fire at about 10 a.m. Crews were able to put out the fire. No injuries were reported. The former inn caught fire just about...
ENNING — If you are still looking for a way to participate in Giving Tuesday tomorrow, look no further. Supporters of the Enning Volunteer Fire Department need funds to complete the construction of a new firehall in Central Meade County. Giving Tuesday, often described as a global day of giving...
ST. CLOUD -- You can make a kid's Christmas even more merry and bright this year. EMS crews from CentraCare and Carris Health locations will be teaming up to help spread holiday cheer with their "Stuff the Ambulance" toy drive. From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday you can drop...
Multiple crews responded to a large barn fire this morning at 738 Niles Vienna Rd. in Vienna Township after a neighbor called it in. The fire was fully involved when Vienna Fire Department arrived. The barn and several cars inside were destroyed. No known persons or animals were in the...
DCF Board President Elise Smith, a Hogan Township resident, recommended the grant because she has special ties to the fire department. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF), Inc. recently awarded a $1,000 Proactive Grant to Hogan Township Volunteer Fire Department in rural Aurora. In a continuing effort to...
The cause of a Dec. 3 fatal fire in Madison Township remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental in nature. The Madison Fire District responded at 5:32 p.m. for a reported building fire at Madison Place Senior Apartments, according to a news release from the department. Crews arrived at...
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a business overnight. Crews were called to Brockman Signs off Harrison Avenue near Wesselman Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. They remained on scene for hours to take care of hot spots. Firefighters say no...
The Perrysburg Township food distribution will be held Thursday, December 9, from 8 to 10 a.m. The township fire department will sponsor the food give-away at the township building, 26609 Lime City Road. Only residents of Perrysburg Township, the city of Perrysburg and the 43551 zip code, who are receiving...
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Explosions rocked a Lackawanna County business after it caught fire Monday evening. Crews were at the Maid Rite Steak Company for hours putting out the fully involved building. The fire broke out just before 5:30 Monday evening on Montdale Road in Scott Township. The meat packing plant was fully […]
KEY ACTION: Charles Kull was fired as road superintendent. Kull has been on administrative leave with pay since Oct. 11 because of a confrontation involving another employee. According to an Oct. 7 email from a road department worker, the worker wrote an email complaining to trustees on Oct. 5 that Kull had “approached me (that day) and began screaming with expletives about my character and work ethic.” Because Kull was standing so close to him, the worker thought Kull was going to “strike me in some sort of way.”
A two-alarm fire in Bath Township causes heavy damage to a home. Firefighters were called out to 608 E Williams Street at 12:40 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home when crews arrived on the scene. Those living in the home were able to get out of the house before the fire trucks arrived, but firefighters had to rescue many domestic and exotic animals that were trapped in the home. There were a lot of personal items in the home which was preventing crews from fighting the fire from inside the home, so an aerial truck was used to attack it from above.
CHOCOLAY TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - A fire marshal is investigating after Chocolay Township firefighters say a home caught fire Wednesday night. According to agencies on-scene, the call came in around 8:35 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Keweenaw Trail behind the Ojibwe Casino. A family returned to...
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) is requesting permission from the Rock Springs City Council to pursue a $1 million grant for the purchase of a new fire apparatus, an ambulance, and replacement fire hoses. During the Council meeting Tuesday, December 7, at 7 p.m. at City...
BLOOM TOWNSHIP — A dog was killed in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Bloom Township. The fire occurred in the Lockville area at the corner of Broad and High Street. The Bloom Township Fire Department was called to the scene at approximately 3:59 p.m. BTFD Chief Thomas Williams said...
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A car caught fire near a home Wednesday afternoon, but no one was injured, officials say. On December 1, at around 3:45 p.m., the Byram Township Fire Department Lakeland Emergency Squad, Byram Township Police Department and the Green Township Fire Department responded to a car fire next to a house in the Brookwood section of the township, authorities said in a Facebook post.
