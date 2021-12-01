‘Stuff the Ambulance’ Dec. 18 at Gerrish Township fire hall

A two-alarm fire in Bath Township causes heavy damage to a home. Firefighters were called out to 608 E Williams Street at 12:40 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home when crews arrived on the scene. Those living in the home were able to get out of the house before the fire trucks arrived, but firefighters had to rescue many domestic and exotic animals that were trapped in the home. There were a lot of personal items in the home which was preventing crews from fighting the fire from inside the home, so an aerial truck was used to attack it from above.

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO