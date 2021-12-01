ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Revocable Living Trust vs. Will: Key Differences

By Eric Reed
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrRAj_0dBPKq3K00 Revocable living trusts have become an increasingly popular tool in estate planning . They’re often used by households to avoid the probate process, which in some estates can save heirs both time and money. However, while trusts are a popular option, often a will is the better one. That’s particularly true for simple or relatively small estates. Here’s how they compare. Use the SmartAsset matching tool to find a financial advisor to help you with estate planning.

What Is a Living Trust?

A revocable living trust is a trust that you set up in your lifetime to hold assets for after you die. Like all trusts, a revocable living trust is an independent legal entity. This allows it to carry on after your death and distribute its assets to your heirs and assignees. It is called a living trust because you establish it while you’re alive, and it is revocable because you can change or revoke the trust at any time.

When you establish a revocable living trust you name a trustee who will oversee and manage its assets on your behalf. You can name yourself the trustee, although to use this as an estate planning tool you will also need to name additional co-trustees who can distribute assets after you die. (This is not a self-executing entity.)

Once the trust has been established you transfer assets into it. The trust then owns these assets, which are managed by the trustees . You define who can use and access the assets held in trust, and you can also define to whom the trust should distribute those assets after you die.

To use this as an estate planning tool, then, you would transfer assets into the trust during your lifetime. The terms of the trust would protect your right to continue using those assets and the trustee would oversee them on your behalf. Upon your death, the trustee would distribute those assets to your intended heirs as the trust directs. Because of your power to revoke and amend it, a revocable living trust is considered part of your estate. As a result, the federal government and relevant state government may assess any applicable taxes.

It’s possible to create a revocable living trust on your own, but there are risks ; it’s advisable to engage an attorney for this task.

What Is a Will?

A will is a document which defines how you want your assets, rights and responsibilities managed after your death. A will can be a very simple document . Indeed, in many cases someone will leave a will no more complicated than one statement assigning everything to their spouse or next of kin. With large estates, however, wills can get quite complicated.

While distributing your assets is the most well-known part of a will, these documents do far more. A will can also name guardians for your children, leave instructions for how to handle any outstanding debts or taxes, name someone to oversee your affairs after your death and generally leave instructions regarding any of your legal affairs.

Once you die, a will enters what is known as probate . The executor of your estate (the person who you name to manage your affairs) will take charge of following the will’s instructions, while the probate court will oversee this process. With simple wills this can be a swift and inexpensive process. With more complicated documents it can be time consuming and potentially quite expensive. The costs of distributing an estate are taken from the estate itself.

Living Trust vs. Will

From an estate planning standpoint there are several differences between a living trust and a will. Some of the most important to consider are:

Property vs. Rights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMJ8t_0dBPKq3K00

A living trust can only distribute assets, and it can only distribute the assets which you transfer into the trust during your lifetime. By contrast a will can manage any and all of your legal affairs after death. This is particularly important when it comes to naming guardians for young children, oversight for any property that those children will inherit, managing any businesses and debts and otherwise taking care of your responsibilities. As a result, even if you establish a living trust you will likely also need to write a will.

Probate Court

Any assets which you distribute through a living trust will not have to go through the probate process . When you die, the trustee will distribute these assets according to the terms of the trust that you set up. This allows your estate to potentially save an expensive and time-consuming process, although the difficulty of probate court is often overstated. Probate typically becomes time consuming with large or complicated estates, when heirs choose to contest terms of the will or when an individual dies intestate. This is by far the most popular reason to use a living trust.

Management of Assets

The trustee of a living trust does not necessarily have to make distributions. Instead, you can leave instructions that the trust should manage or otherwise handle certain assets even after your death. This might be useful, for example, in cases where you would like to leave joint property for your heirs, if you would like to make long-term gifts, or if you would like to leave property for minor children to inherit when they reach adulthood. A living trust can also manage assets for you during your lifetime if you should become incapacitated. This can be helpful while planning for old age and potential infirmity.

Living Costs

Your executor can get paid for the time they spend managing your will and draws that money from the estate. If your will does not set out the terms of this compensation they can apply to the probate court for permission to withdraw money and compensate themselves. Your trustee can also get paid for the time they spend managing your living will. You must define this compensation in the terms of the trust, and generally the trustee can’t apply to a court for compensation that the trust doesn’t offer. If your trust requires significant oversight, however, it is likely that a trustee will need to get paid. The more oversight your trust requires, the more expensive this will likely become.

The Bottom Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UH4wN_0dBPKq3K00

A revocable living trust is a legal entity which allows you to distribute property after your death while avoiding the probate court process . A will is a final set of instructions for how to manage your affairs. While a living trust can distribute assets, it cannot handle rights, responsibilities and debts.

Tips on Estate Planning
  • A will has the advantage of being considerably more simple than a living trust. In fact, you can actually write your own.
  • Now that you know what a living trust is, the next question is: does a living trust make sense for you? That’s where a financial advisor comes in to provide expert insight and guidance. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/gradyreese, ©iStock.com/stocknshares, ©iStock.com/Ridofranz

The post Revocable Living Trust vs. Will: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

TOD Accounts Versus Revocable Trusts – Which Is Better?

In recent years the use of TOD (transfer on death) or POD (payable on death) accounts has proliferated, leading many to ask why they should bother working with an attorney to prepare a revocable trust. After all, why do you need a trust if you can just use payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts to avoid the probate process when someone dies?
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

Roth 403b vs. Roth IRA: Key differences

When Roth IRAs were introduced in 1998, they provided the opportunity to create tax-free income in retirement. A few years later, Roth 401(k) and Roth 403(b) accounts were created to allow company retirement accounts to provide tax-free income. When you’re saving for retirement, how do you choose between these accounts? In this article, we’re going to explain the key differences between Roth 403(b) and Roth IRAs so that you can decide which is best for you. Consider working with a financial advisor as you decide which kind of tax-advantaged retirement account is best for you.
IRA, TX
santaclaritamagazine.com

Benefits of a Living Trust

The benefits of a Living Trust are that you can provide protection for your family, manage your assets if you become incapacitated or have a long-term illness, you can control the distribution of your assets, save income and estate taxes, an have some privacy that you would not otherwise have avoid the California Probate Court process. A Living Trust provides management during incapacity. If you become incapacitated, unable to handle your own affairs, who’s going to handle them for you? Well, if you haven’t planned ahead of time, your family has to go to a Court-supervised procedure called a Conservatorship, which, in California, is time-consuming and expensive.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Salt Lake Tribune

Trust deeds vs mortgages: What’s the big difference?

If you are planning to invest in turnkey real estate development collateralized by real property, one of the top items on your due diligence check list should be to determine which mortgage theory the state follows per the location of the subject property. This understanding can be detrimental to your recovery strategy if your borrower is unable to uphold their end of the deal and defaults on the loan. Each state adheres to either title theory or lien theory, though there are a few states that follow both. In title theory states, Deeds of Trust are the binding agreements utilized between lenders and borrowers, and Mortgages are the agreements utilized in lien theory states. Both documents serve the same purpose in a real estate deal between a lender and borrower, but how they affect the relationship between the parties involved and the subject property is what makes the big difference.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Trust#Living Will#Financial Advisors#Estate Planning#Wills
SmartAsset

Estate Planning: Can You Sue a Trust?

Trusts can provide certain benefits for estate planning, including asset protection. But can you sue a trust? It’s an important question to ask if you have a trust or plan to create one, are named as the beneficiary to a … Continue reading → The post Estate Planning: Can You Sue a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Grant Deed vs. Deed of Trust

As a homeowner, you may use a deed to transfer ownership or take out a loan on your property. There are several different types of deeds that you may use, but two of the most common are grant deeds and … Continue reading → The post Grant Deed vs. Deed of Trust appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Tech Times

5 Key Estate Planning Tips That Aren't Just for the Wealthy

If you want to protect your assets and ensure they go where you want them to, you need to plan what happens after you die. Estate planning is something that everyone should be thinking about, regardless of their net worth. Here are five estate planning tips that every person should consider:
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Heirs at Law: Estate Planning Definition

When planning your estate, it’s important to consider who will inherit your assets after you’re gone. Specifically, it’s important to understand who are your heirs at law – and what that means if you pass away without drafting a last … Continue reading → The post Heirs at Law: Estate Planning Definition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
SmartAsset

How an A-B Trust Works

An A-B trust, also known as a bypass trust, is a legal arrangement that allows married couples to avoid estate tax on certain assets when one spouse passes away. When one spouse dies, the estate’s assets are split into two … Continue reading → The post How an A-B Trust Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Joint Tenants vs. Tenants in Common

When it comes to sharing ownership of a property with others, two frequently used options are joint tenancy and tenancy in common. While there are many similarities between the two, it’s important to understand the differences and how they can affect … Continue reading → The post Joint Tenants vs. Tenants in Common appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
lakeexpo.com

Charitable Gifts That Can Still Provide Tax Benifits

It’s the season of giving. Of course, you may be thinking of the gifts you’re planning to give to your loved ones and friends, but you may well want to extend your generosity beyond your immediate circle to support charitable organizations whose work you support. If you can afford to donate to charitable groups, your gifts will be much appreciated in these challenging times. And when you give, you may also receive something in return: tax benefits.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You

There’s good news for folks out there who like free money: the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) has more than $2.4 billion in unclaimed retirement funds — and there’s a chance that some of if might belong to you.  The … Continue reading → The post Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

1K+
Followers
211
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy