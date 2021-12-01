ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

After Firm Dissolution, Tallahassee Real Estate Lawyer Joins Greenberg Traurig

By Dan Roe
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerritt was among the last attorneys at Hopping Green & Sams, a Tallahassee law firm that specialized in lobbying, real estate and public finance. He joined Greenberg Traurig as an of counsel in mid-November, the second former Hopping Green shareholder to join that office in 2021....

www.law.com

Law.com

Why the GC of Real Estate Multinational Lendlease Wants Feedback from Law Firms

Usually, outside counsel want feedback from their clients. But when Lendlease’s group general counsel Karen Pedersen engages outside law firms, she wants to hear the firms’ opinions on what her people are like to work with and if the Australia-based international real estate and investment company can do anything better.
Law.com

IT Firm Taps Morgan Lewis in Suit Over Employment Contract

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Atlantic Business Products, a provider of IT services. The complaint brings claims against Robert Luethold, a former Atlantic sales manager, for alleged breach of restrictive covenants in his employment agreement. The suit also takes aim at Luethold’s new employer Thrive Networks Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-20369, Facsimile Communications Industries, Inc., doing business as Atlantic Business Products and Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office v. Luethold et al.
legalnewsline.com

Real Estate Finance Attorney Thomas L. Patalano joins Polsinelli’s Growing New York Office

Polsinelli PC issued the following announcement on Dec. 1. Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli is pleased to announce that Real Estate Finance attorney Thomas L. Patalano has joined the firm’s New York City office as a shareholder. The addition of Patalano continues the ongoing growth of Polsinelli’s national Real Estate and Financial Services Department, particularly in the New York City office, and will help service the mounting demand in the greater New York area. Polsinelli’s New York City office is proud to have grown its Construction Litigation, Real Estate Services and Real Estate Finance Practices by nearly 20 attorneys in the past year.
State
Florida State
Reuters

N.Y. real estate lawyer stole millions from clients, Manhattan D.A. charges

(Reuters) - New York real estate lawyer Mitchell Kossoff turned himself into authorities on Friday and is facing charges that he stole more than $2.7 million in client funds. Kossoff was released on his own recognizance, but a criminal court judge ordered him to surrender his passport and not leave the state, the Manhattan district attorney's office said.
Law.com

Greenberg Replenishes Warsaw Real Estate Ranks With 7-Strong Team

Greenberg Traurig is replenishing its real estate practice in Warsaw by adding seven new legal professionals to its ranks, including a partner, following the departure of 10 lawyers to CMS in early November. Maciej Jodkowski joins as a partner from Dentons, where he had risen to partner at the beginning...
Person
Carrie Meek
savannahbusinessjournal.com

JUDY C. NEASE joins Seabolt Real Estate

November 29, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently added Sales Associate Judy C. Nease to the firm’s expert team of real estate professionals. In her new role, Nease represents buyers and sellers throughout the greater Savannah area with a focus on new construction, resales, historic property, condos and townhomes.
flarecord.com

Greenberg Traurig Advised ARKO Corp. on $450 Million Private Note Offering

Greenberg Traurig issued the following announcement on Nov. 22. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., advised ARKO Corp. on its private offering of $450 million of its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2029. The company used a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain existing indebtedness under...
setexasrecord.com

Greenberg Traurig’s Sandra Gonzalez Appointed Latina Commissioner by Hispanic National Bar Association

Greenberg Traurig LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 22. Sandra Gonzalez, a shareholder in the Austin office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been appointed a Latina commissioner for the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA). As a commissioner, Gonzalez will play a vital role in the progression of issues that impact Latinas in the legal profession.
#Lawyers#Attorneys#Tallahassee Real Estate#Hopping Green Sams#Big Law#Probation Recommended
lanereport.com

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum welcomes real estate lawyer Brent Eisele

Real estate lawyer Brent Eisele has joined Dentons Bingham Greenebaum as of counsel in the Firm’s Lexington office. Brent has more than 20 years of experience closing commercial and residential real estate transactions. Brent’s practice includes representing banks, developers, title insurance underwriters, and property owners in closings, landlord-tenant matters, loan disputes, title disputes, and foreclosures.
Nashville Post

Bradley adds real estate lawyer from state

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings announced Monday that former public sector lawyer Kelley Meyerriecks has joined the firm’s Nashville office as a senior attorney. According to a release, Meyerriecks will practice as part of Bradley’s real estate team. Meyerriecks drafts, negotiates and administers contracts for land leases, track leases, right of...
The Ledger

Focus on family, philanthropy helps Lakeland real estate firm grow

LAKELAND – When you combine a nurse practitioner and a real estate professional with a penchant for family and philanthropy, the result is The Claircius Group - serving the community's health and well-being as well as their real estate needs.  “A lot of real estate agents see clients as just a transaction; whenever someone is buying a home, that...
thedailymiaminews.com

NYC Real Estate Lawyer Receives a Favorable Customer Testimonial

New York - NYC is not just one of the biggest business as well as financial hubs worldwide, but it is likewise known for having among the most complex property markets on the planet. Attracting people from throughout the globe, New York continues to be a mecca for those who want to take down roots in the USA. Few people know this better than real estate lawyer Natalia Sishodia, founding partner of Sishodia PLLC, a boutique New York property law practice concentrating on residential and commercial real estate purchases and sales, international realty financial investment strategies, as well estate planning and also elder law.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Santa Barbara Independent

What is Real Estate Agency?

Q: Marsha, I’m confused about the term “agency” in California real estate. I’m involved in a home purchase, and I keep signing “agency disclosures.” What am I signing?. A: Good question! Join the club in not understanding what agency means in real estate. It seems as if the relatively benign...
wgvunews.org

Commercial Real Estate Insiders

Our commercial real estate update features Tony Pearson, True North RE, a 2021 year in review. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Law.com

Lacking Succession Plans, Midsize Firms Are Merging: The Morning Minute

FUTURE-PROOFING - The bad news is that succession planning has gotten a lot more difficult during the pandemic. The good news is that law firms have never been very good at it anyway, so not much has changed. Still, there remains the small matter of what to do if you don’t want your firm to go the way of the buffalo after all the senior partners retire. As Law.com’s Jessie Yount reports, a desire to secure leadership for the future is driving a number of midsize firms to resume merger talks and strike deals that were largely put on hold over the past 18-plus months. The pandemic further exacerbated the need for the next generation of law firm leaders, as management confronts obstacles related to the virus itself and how to return to the office. But another consequence of COVID is that baby boomers aren’t the only ones leaving the profession, according to Kristin Stark, a law firm consultant at Fairfax Associates. “To complicate matters, the pandemic has reduced the partnership glue, which has previously held many partnerships together,” Stark told Yount. “It has also led more partners to disengage from the practice of law prematurely through early retirements or a shift to other types of work. This instability in the partnership composition has further contributed to a feeling by some smaller and midsize firms that they need to join forces with a larger firm in order to remain viable and avoid dissolution.”
OKC VeloCity

Fleske Holding Company, LLC launches new commercial real estate firm

In its continued efforts to provide comprehensive solutions for the commercial real estate market in central Oklahoma, Fleske Commercial Group (FCG) has announced the firm will separate their operations from Equity Commercial Realty. Eric C. Fleske, the firm’s managing broker and CEO, represents hundreds of properties and offers project development,...
