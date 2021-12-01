After Firm Dissolution, Tallahassee Real Estate Lawyer Joins Greenberg Traurig

FUTURE-PROOFING - The bad news is that succession planning has gotten a lot more difficult during the pandemic. The good news is that law firms have never been very good at it anyway, so not much has changed. Still, there remains the small matter of what to do if you don’t want your firm to go the way of the buffalo after all the senior partners retire. As Law.com’s Jessie Yount reports, a desire to secure leadership for the future is driving a number of midsize firms to resume merger talks and strike deals that were largely put on hold over the past 18-plus months. The pandemic further exacerbated the need for the next generation of law firm leaders, as management confronts obstacles related to the virus itself and how to return to the office. But another consequence of COVID is that baby boomers aren’t the only ones leaving the profession, according to Kristin Stark, a law firm consultant at Fairfax Associates. “To complicate matters, the pandemic has reduced the partnership glue, which has previously held many partnerships together,” Stark told Yount. “It has also led more partners to disengage from the practice of law prematurely through early retirements or a shift to other types of work. This instability in the partnership composition has further contributed to a feeling by some smaller and midsize firms that they need to join forces with a larger firm in order to remain viable and avoid dissolution.”

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO