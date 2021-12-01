ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

2021 Marginal Tax Rate and Definition

By Ashley Kilroy
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdI48_0dBPJVfy00 With the 2021 tax deadline just around the corner it’s not too soon to acquaint yourself with the relevant federal tax brackets . The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) adjusts them annually for changes in the cost of living. Those changes may impact your tax payment strategy. With that in mind, here are the marginal tax rates for the 2021 year. A financial advisor can help you with tax planning. Find an advisor today .

What Is a Marginal Tax Rate?

A marginal tax rate is the amount of additional tax you incur for added levels of income. The United States imposes a progressive tax system. So, the more that you earn, the higher the tax bracket your income falls in. The exact range then determines the tax rate you effectively pay, although nominally those earning more income face a greater tax burden. In turn, that means you, as the taxpayer, keep a smaller amount of money per dollar earned than you would under your level of income.

Your marginal tax rate solely applies to your taxable income . That means it’s based on funds once you subtract your standard or itemized deductions from your gross annual income.

But it’s not taxed at a flat rate. For example, suppose you earn $100,000 in taxable income during 2021. $100,000 hits the 24% tax bracket for single filers, but that doesn’t mean you get hit with a 24% tax bill. Marginal tax rates only apply to the portion of income that falls directly within that bracket.

To illustrate, let’s say you earned $9,960 in taxable income in 2021. You would pay 10% on the first $9,950. That’s $995. Then you would pay 12% on the remaining $10 for $1.20 in tax. Overall, you pay $996.20 in taxes during the year.

Marginal Tax Rate vs. Effective Tax Rate

Both marginal and effective tax rates help taxpayers find out how much they owe the IRS. But, effective tax rates are slightly different.

Effective tax rates are based on your annual income and your total income tax liability . To find yours, simply take the latter and divide it by your gross annual income. The result is the percentage of annual income you should pay in taxes.

For instance, if a person made $150,000 this year then that person would pay the IRS $37,500 in taxes. As a result, their effective tax rate would be 25%, meaning this person paid 25% of his or her income in taxes.

In contrast, marginal rates are progressive and comprise of seven tax brackets. Generally, the more you earn, the more likely you should use marginal rates as your measurement tool. If you find your income falls into one of the lower brackets, you can probably use the effective rate more reliably.

2021 Marginal Tax Rates

Marginal tax rates include seven brackets at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%. Where you fall will depend on your filing status (single, married couple filing jointly, head of household) and the amount of income you earn yearly.

Here are the marginal tax rates for 2021, according to the IRS :

Marginal Tax Rates for 2021 Tax Rate Single Filers Married Filing Jointly Heads of Households 10% ? $9,950 ? $19,900 ? $14,200 12% > $9,950 > $19,900 > $14,200 22% > $40,525 > $81,050 > $54,200 24% > $86,375 > $172,750 > $86,350 32% > $164,925 > $329,850 > $164,900 35% > $209,425 > $418,850 > $209,400 37% > $523,600 > $628,300 > $523,600

Remember: you don’t pay a fixed percentage across your overall income with marginal tax rates. Instead, you portion out your income as it falls in each tax bracket. Then, you pay the corresponding rate on that specific range of income. So, your first dollars receive the lowest rate and the latest dollars receive the highest.

Ways to Cut Your Tax Bill

There are a few ways you can reduce your taxable income. The right method may depend on your financial and personal situation, though. Some suggestions worth consideration are:

Set up a College Savings Fund

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcW32_0dBPJVfy00

For example, some can reduce their tax bill by creating a college savings fund. When you contribute to a 529 plan , one of the ways to save for tuition, you can possibly take advantage of state-level tax deductions. Furthermore, distributions and earnings made through the account grow tax-free when you use them for qualified expenses.

Save for Retirement

Retirement accounts provide similar opportunities. When you fund accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs , you do so with pre-tax dollars. Thereby, contributing to them lowers your taxable income for the year. Health savings accounts (HSA) allow you to take advantage of the same benefit but for medical expenses, as well.

Make a Charitable Contribution

Alternatively, you can make charitable contributions to reduce your tax bill. Donating assets or cash to a qualified nonprofit organization allows you to lower your taxable income amount. This requires you to itemize your tax deductions, though.

However, if you take the standard deduction in 2021, you can deduct up to $300 per tax return of qualified contributions. It remains $300 for other filing statuses outside married couples filing jointly, who can deduct up to $600.

Harvest Investment Losses

Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy investors often use to limit their short-term capital gains , thereby offsetting their tax liability. Essentially, you sell off investments that have an unrealized loss and report those losses. That can help reduce your tax bill significantly since short-term capital gains may receive higher taxation rates than long-term capital gains .

Short-term gains tend to equal your regular tax bracket rate, whereas a long-term gain tax rate is either 0%, 15% or 20%.

Use Tax Credits

There are various tax credits available to a number of Americans. They’re a dollar-for-dollar reduction on the taxes you owe, not just your taxable income. They may apply on a federal or state level, depending on their type.

Since they vary in type, they help a wide range of citizens. For example, families who adopt children can use the federal adoption credit to offset costs the adoption incurs.

The Bottom Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBOSB_0dBPJVfy00 While it would be nice if the rules of taxation stayed the same year to year, they often don’t. They’re subject to change due to factors like current events and inflation. So, it’s vital to review the requirements before tax season rolls around. Knowing and planning for your rate of taxation can help you plan your finances ahead of time.

Tips for Filing Your Taxes
  • A well-planned tax strategy can help you save funds every year. That’s where a financial advisor comes in. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
  • Understanding your finances is key to an airtight tax strategy. Use our tax calculators, like the federal income tax calculator and property tax calculator , you can plan ahead and achieve your goals.
  • It’s also recommended to check out the best tax filing software available. With technology on your side, you can smooth out the entire process.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Eoneren, ©iStock.com/Krystsina Yakubovich, ©iStock.com/Stella_E

The post 2021 Marginal Tax Rate and Definition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Op-ed: Here are some smart tax moves to consider before Dec. 31

Experts agree that tax rates will rise. To what extent and when remains unclear. There are, however, smart strategies taxpayers can employ before Dec. 31. Here's a look at moves that investors, employees and retirees may consider. For the better part of the last two years, uncertainty has been the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YourErie

Tax season: What to consider when filing in 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the year winds down, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants taxpayers to know about some changes they will need to consider on their tax returns, such as Economic Impact Payments and advance Child Tax Credit payments. This is the second in a series of reminders to help taxpayers get ready for […]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Tax Deductions#Tax Brackets
lebtown.com

[Letter] Seniors could realize significant windfall from retirement tax

This letter was submitted to LebTown. Read LebTown’s submission policy here. Recently a few letters were published attacking Representative Frank Ryan and his planned introduction of the School Property Tax Elimination Act better known as HB13, named after the original 13 colonies. Read Earlier Letter: Taxing retirement income is still...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Offers Two-Week Leniency for Employee Retention Tax Perk (2)

The IRS is offering leniency to businesses that expected to claim a pandemic-relief tax credit to keep employees on their payroll—if rules are followed. But they only have until Dec. 20 to ensure they are compliant before penalties kick in. The IRS released guidance (Notice 2021-65) covering the earlier-than-expected end...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
houstonianonline.com

The tax authorities now also calculate the distribution of tax partners in the interim estimate | Money

According to the tax authorities, the latter was the desire of many taxpayers to divide joint income and deductible items among themselves as economically possible. The amendment form does not state that the proposed apportionment for income tax purposes may affect the income of the income-tested schemes, such as allotments. People can always choose to split the amounts differently.
INCOME TAX
Valdosta Daily Times

FOWLER: Tax saving tips for individuals

I was really hoping for 2021 to be a much quieter year. It didn’t work out the way I had it planned!. COVID made a comeback (or two) and we are most likely in for some major tax law changes soon. But there are still plenty of great year-end tax...
INCOME TAX
gilroylife.com

Your Retirement . . . with Brian & Bob: ‘Build Back Better Act’ passes economic package with tax changes

“Over time, all Americans should anticipate taxes to increase as more loopholes are cut and current deductions are lowered.”. An economic package almost $2 trillion in size was approved Nov. 19 by the House of Representatives in what the Biden Administration is calling the “Build Back Better Act.” The fate of this bill, which focuses on social programs and climate change, is now with the Senate which is expected to make a decision this month. Many expect changes to be proposed in order to gain more support of moderate democrats which the chamber needs to pass the legislation. Should a modified version be approved by the Senate, the bill will then be sent back to the House for a final vote.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Taxes May Be a Certainty – But the Amount You Pay Doesn’t Have to Be

We all want to be as efficient with our money as possible, and one way to accomplish that is to minimize the amount we pay in taxes. Unfortunately, many of us aren’t as good about that as we should be. Often, people make financial decisions throughout the year without giving any thought to the tax implications and whether a different approach might have been wiser.
INCOME TAX
Lowell Sun

Dracut sets fiscal 2022 tax rate

DRACUT — Homeowners will see an average increase in their property taxes of about $164 in fiscal 2022 based on a tax rate of $12.29 per $1,000 valuation. The Board of Selectmen recently voted to retain the town’s single tax classification system. Some neighboring communities use a split classification system in which homeowners pay a lower tax rate than businesses, including industrial, commercial and retail enterprises.
DRACUT, MA
pncguam.com

Tax refunds paid within 20 days of filing; $1.7M in refunds out this week

Continuing their commitment to the timely payment of income tax refunds, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration has announced the latest batch release of tax refund payments totaling $1,794,118 including refund garnishments. This represents the payment of 486 error-free returns filed on or before November 15, 2021. Since 2019, the Department of...
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

We all know that only two things in life are truly certain: death and taxes. But just because taxes are an inevitable part of our society doesn’t mean you can’t limit how much you pay to Uncle Sam. Taxes on capital gains can eat up a significant portion of your earnings each year. Here are some common strategies for avoiding capital gains taxes and how you can implement them. It’s wise to consult a financial advisor about how to minimize other taxes, besides capital gains.
INCOME TAX
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Easthampton sets tax rate

EASTHAMPTON — The city’s tax rate has dropped $1.01 from the previous fiscal year and the average residential property tax bill will rise by about 1.49%. The state Department of Revenue has certified all property values and the tax rate for fiscal year 2022 is set for $16.53 per $1,000 of assessed property value, said Assessor Randall “Randy” Austin. The previous tax rate was $17.54.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
The Herald

County approves 2022 budget; no change in tax rates

MERCER – The Mercer County commissioners unanimously approved a 2022 balanced budget Thursday that holds the line on taxes for the fifth consecutive year. To balance the budget of $78,399,401 – which had a revenue shortfall of $2.6 million – the commissioners will take money out of the county’s reserve fund, leaving it with $12 million balance.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury to keep single tax rate

The West Tisbury select board decided to keep things as is for property taxpayers in town, rejecting either a split tax rate or a residential exemption. During a tax hearing on Wednesday, the board was presented with a report from the board of assessors on the various scenarios for setting the tax rate for fiscal year 2022. Dawn Barnes, West Tisbury principal assessor, led the presentation for the public hearing.
WEST TISBURY, MA
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

1K+
Followers
211
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy