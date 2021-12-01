ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton Lake, MI

Vaccination: Most patriotic, compassionate action we can all take

By Staff
Houghton Lake Resorter
 6 days ago

My parents were longtime residents of Houghton Lake...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Biden told Putin that 'things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now' if Russia escalates in Ukraine, top adviser says

Washington (CNN) — The White House says President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the United States is prepared to launch strong economic measures should Russia invade Ukraine -- signaling that these new measures would pack a bigger punch than the sanctions issued in 2014 that failed to stop Russia from occupying Crimea.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett’s trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity. The jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is guilty on six...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Houghton Lake, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
CNN

Meadows plays both sides of January 6 probe while clock ticks on investigation

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday became the latest Donald Trump acolyte to bow to the former President's ire, begging out of his scheduled deposition with the House committee investigating the January 6 riot -- despite having given over key documents that will help build their case.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriotic#Vaccinations
The Hill

Biden Supreme Court study panel unanimously approves final report

A bipartisan commission tasked by the White House with exploring possible Supreme Court reforms voted unanimously Tuesday to submit the group’s final report to President Biden . The 34-member group sounded a neutral tone across its report's nearly 300 pages, referencing “profound disagreement” over a controversial proposal to expand...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy