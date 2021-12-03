Anger as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attempt return to social scene at Virgil Abloh tribute show

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been criticised after attending a fashion show held by Louis Vuitton as a tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh .

Abloh died at the age of 41 on Sunday (28 November), of cardiac angiosarcoma, a form of cancer. The designer was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections and the founder of the fashion label Off-White.

Louis Vuitton held a presentation of Abloh’s spring-summer 2022 collection in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday (30 November). The event, titled “Virgil Was Here”, was a way for the fashion house to pay “tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Trump and Kushner attended the fashion show alongside guests that included Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Bella Hadid.

The publication shared a photo of the couple mingling with other guests, as well as an image of name tags reading “Madame Ivanka Trump” and “Monsieur Jared Kushner”.

Some voiced their disagreement on social media after the news of Trump and Kushner’s attendance broke. Both were senior advisers to Donald Trump, Ivanka’s father, during his presidency, and they remain associated with his statements and policies.

Journalist Marlow Stern tweeted that Trump and Kushner being given seats “to a show commemorating the late Virgil Abloh is just too much”.

Journalist Kim Masters wrote : “Do not normalise.”

Another person shared : “I would prefer they stayed in hiding for the rest of their lives. Sick of looking at either one of them.”

The Independent has contacted Louis Vuitton for comment.