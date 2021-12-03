ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Anger as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attempt return to social scene at Virgil Abloh tribute show

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8jx8_0dBPJD2800

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been criticised after attending a fashion show held by Louis Vuitton as a tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh .

Abloh died at the age of 41 on Sunday (28 November), of cardiac angiosarcoma, a form of cancer. The designer was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections and the founder of the fashion label Off-White.

Louis Vuitton held a presentation of Abloh’s spring-summer 2022 collection in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday (30 November). The event, titled “Virgil Was Here”, was a way for the fashion house to pay “tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Trump and Kushner attended the fashion show alongside guests that included Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Bella Hadid.

The publication shared a photo of the couple mingling with other guests, as well as an image of name tags reading “Madame Ivanka Trump” and “Monsieur Jared Kushner”.

Some voiced their disagreement on social media after the news of Trump and Kushner’s attendance broke. Both were senior advisers to Donald Trump, Ivanka’s father, during his presidency, and they remain associated with his statements and policies.

Journalist Marlow Stern tweeted that Trump and Kushner being given seats “to a show commemorating the late Virgil Abloh is just too much”.

Journalist Kim Masters wrote : “Do not normalise.”

Another person shared : “I would prefer they stayed in hiding for the rest of their lives. Sick of looking at either one of them.”

The Independent has contacted Louis Vuitton for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Op-ed: Virgil Abloh dissolved 'barriers of entry' with joy and optimism

Op-ed: Virgil Abloh dissolved 'barriers of entry' with joy and optimism. Dr Samuel Ross is a fashion and product designer and the founder of a A-Cold-Wall*. He was Virgil Abloh's first design assistant. Here, Ross writes about the late designer's role as a mentor. Abloh, head of menswear for Louis Vuitton, founder of Off-White and a recently appointed visiting professor at the Royal College of Art, died of a rare form of cancer on November 28, 2021. He was 41. All opinions expressed are the writer's own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
blavity.com

Week In Viral Footage: Virgil Abloh Was Honored, Simone Biles Received Her Flowers And Faith Evans Surprised Us This Week

Fans and friends of Virgil Abloh showed an outpouring of support this week after the tragic death of the Louis Vuitton designer. Many of Abloh's closest friends and colleagues gathered in Miami a few days after his death, honoring him at his final fashion show. The event, which went on as Abloh requested, included celebrities such as ‘Ye, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell and Lil Baby, CTV reports.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
iheart.com

ICONIC: Virgil Abloh's Most Notable Works In Music, Fashion & Life

The world lost a creative genius last month when fashion icon Virgil Abloh passed away after a silent battle with cancer at just 41-years old. Friends, family and fans alike have been flooding social media with their funny stories, memories and epic photos of themselves alongside the late legend. Kanye...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Teen Vogue

North West Had the Most Fire 'Fit at Virgil Abloh's Last Show

On November 28 news broke of cutting-edge designer Virgil Abloh's death from cancer at 41, just days before he was set to present his Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton at an uptempo Miami-based show. Vuitton and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, decided to still present the collection as planned, presenting it under the title “Virgil was here.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanderbilt Hustler

The eternal childhood of Virgil Abloh

One evening in February of 2015, Ryan Hawaii, an upstart UK-based artist, sought to make a statement. He had already garnered a niche presence in London’s afro-punk underground, fielding creative collaborations with the likes of Skepta while dabbling in sporadic artistic exploits of his own—but tonight, he was after something much more definitive.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Positive Texts to Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and More Highlighted

Following the death of beloved designer and creative director Virgil Abloh, some of his most notable friends have shared texts and DMs he sent them. In the New York Times, many of Abloh’s closest friends, collaborators, and mentees remembered him by revealing some of the many nuggets of wisdom he dropped in his texts and Instagram DMs. Samuel Ross, a British designer who worked under/with Abloh, said these messages “reflect the character and responsibility Virgil took on to lead a global community.” He added that Abloh’s “top-line perspective” was his focus, but “he was able to still make time for the important micros of life.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kanye
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Donald Trump
Vulture

Ye, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, and More Mourn the Death of Virgil Abloh

The news of the death of Virgil Abloh, artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, sent shock waves through the fashion, art, sports, and entertainment industries Sunday. Abloh, who had been diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019, kept his condition private for two years. Hailed as a visionary in his lifetime, Abloh worked with countless public figures throughout his career including Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, and Drake. West dedicated a cover of Adele’s “Easy on Me” to the designer, per Billboard. His Sunday Service choir reworked the first verse into a hymn, singing, “I know your love flows like a river / And I could wash myself in it forever / I know there is hope in these waters / But I can’t bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in my sin.” West called Abloh the “creative director of Donda.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite Amid Divorce for Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited Tuesday amid their divorce to celebrate the life of their close friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away Sunday at just 41 years old following a two-year battle with a rare kind of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. Kardashian and West were seen sitting in the front row with their 8-year-old daughter North at Abloh's posthumous presentation for Louis Vuitton, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared moments from the show on her Instagram Story.
BEAUTY & FASHION
malemodelscene.net

Louis Vuitton Presented Virgil Abloh’s Final Collection in Miami

Louis Vuitton presented the Spring Summer 2022 collection titled “VIRGIL WAS HERE,” in Miami on Tuesday, November 30th. Honoring their men’s artistic director and Off-White™ founder, Virgil Abloh, the collection pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius. Within my practice, I contribute to a Black canon...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipboard
thesource.com

Kanye West Deletes All Instagram Posts After The Death Of Virgil Abloh

Following the day after the death of his close friend and fashion collaborator Virgil Abloh, Hip Hop mogul Kanye West takes down all of his posts from Instagram. West hasn’t commented publicly on the death of Abloh, but the sudden disappearance of all of his IG posts has been taken as a response to the tragic news of the death of his friend. Kim Kardashian also had a close relationship with the co-creator of the Off-White brand and made a public statement regarding Abloh’s death yesterday(November 29).
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Virgil Abloh’s Life Celebrated In Final Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to fashion icon Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and the artistic director of LV’s menswear collection, by hosting his final runway show “Virgil Was Here” in Miami. The show featured Abloh’s Spring-Summer collection, honoring the late fashion designer’s contributions to the brand. Attendees included Ye, Kim Kardashian, North West, Pharell, and Bella Hadid. Abloh served as the creative director for Ye’s DONDA creative agency and helped create the album covers for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”; Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service performance to Abloh by having the Sunday Service choir perform “Easy On Me” by Adele. Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked on the runway during the presentation; Cudi walked in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show back in 2018 and the two frequently collaborated together on Cudi’s evolving style and merch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA Today

Louis Vuitton honors Virgil Abloh at fashion show: Watch the somber, whimsical tribute

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Louis Vuitton’s first ever U.S. fashion show turned into a somber yet whimsical tribute to groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh days after his death. The Miami menswear event, an unofficial kickoff to the prestigious Art Basel fair, had been in the works for months. Guests were ferried by yachts to the star-studded affair held on an island. Celebrity attendees, including Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, model Bella Hadid, Ricky Martin, Rauw Alejandro, Joe Jonas, Maluma and Pharrell, arrived in sleek LV monogrammed silver speedboats.
MIAMI, FL
thecut.com

A Tribute to Virgil Abloh

“It’s an honor to be here and witness all of the hard work and creativity that he put into this brand,” said Pia Davis of No Sesso, a queer and Black-owned brand, as she stood in a crowd of 1,500 people who had gathered at the Miami Marine Stadium for the Louis Vuitton menswear show — the last show to be designed by Virgil Abloh. “We get to witness his last show, and it feels like such a privilege.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SELF

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer, Age 41

Trailblazing fashion designer Virgil Abloh died of a fast-growing and rare type of cancer at the age of 41 on Sunday. The artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton and founder of the streetwear label Off-White had been privately battling a kind of heart cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma for over two years, his family announced on Abloh’s Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy