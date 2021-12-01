Pizza delivery driver dies in ‘freak accident’ on customer’s porch

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. ( WXIN ) – A pizza delivery driver in Indiana died tragically on Saturday after a porch collapsed underneath him at a customer’s home.

William Fields, 45, of Connersville, was making a delivery for Pizza King at approximately 11:30 p.m. when the delivery recipient’s porch collapsed and Fields was pinned beneath concrete and debris, police said. First responders arrived to find Fields motionless. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Friend and co-worker Kimberly Patterson, who worked with Fields at Pizza King for nearly 30 years, said she was shocked to hear of his death.

“Just unbelievable,” Patterson said. “It really was a freak accident.”

Co-worker Heather York said employees and customers alike were “just devastated” by the tragedy.

“You just don’t think something like that would happen, but you just don’t ever know,” said York. “I personally know people that he would deliver to and he just walked in and put their pizza on their stove.”

Friends also remembered Fields as a beloved member of the community.

“Bill was very loved,” said Fields’ childhood friend Tonya Case. “He would give his shirt off his back for anybody. … Everybody just loved Bill. He just had a really good heart. He was kind.”

Co-workers told WXIN that Fields leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter. The restaurant has placed a donation bucket at the front counter to help raise money for his family, as well as funeral costs. Customers wishing to donate can also call the Connersville location of Pizza King. All of the money collected will go to Fields’ family, employees said.

Connersville Police, meanwhile, have said their investigation concluded the collapse was an accident, and there is no ongoing criminal investigation.

