Spotify Wrapped is here: Who dominated streaming in 2021?

By Emily Mikkelsen, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

( WGHP ) – December 1 marks a most auspicious day: Spotify Wrapped Day.

Spotify launches its year-end ‘Wrapped’ campaign on December 1, unveiling the top artists, albums, podcasts, and songs from the year for its more than 300 million users.

So who soundtracked this most unusual 2021?

Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny is the year’s Most Streamed Artist for the second year running with over 9 million streams.

Apparently, we were all singing along to “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo in 2021, probably while crying or eating some ice cream. Her debut single is the Most Streamed Song of the Year, and she also beat out stiff competition for Most Streamed Album of the Year with her record “SOUR.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” led the way for podcasts across the world.

Today, users can access their personalized Spotify Wrapped playlists…and humiliate themselves by trying to explain to their friends on social media why they listened to “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy 67 times.

So what were we listening to in 2021?

Top Five Artists Globally

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. BTS
  4. Drake
  5. Justin Bieber

Top Five Songs Globally

  1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
  3. “STAY (featuring Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
  4. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Top Albums Globally

  1. “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa
  3. “Justice” by Justin Bieber
  4. “=” by Ed Sheeran
  5. Planet Her by Doja Cat

Top Podcasts Globally

  1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”
  2. “Call Her Daddy”
  3. “Crime Junkie”
  4. “TED Talks Daily”
  5. “The Daily”

Most Streamed Artists in the US

  1. Drake
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Juice WRLD
  4. Kanye West
  5. Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Songs in the US

  1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  3. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat
  4. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums in the US

  1. “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen
  3. “Planet Her” by Doja Cat
  4. “Justice” by Justin Bieber
  5. “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD

Most Popular Podcasts in the US

  1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”
  2. “Crime Junkie”
  3. “Call Her Daddy”
  4. “The Daily”
  5. “NPR News Now”

So…how’s that Spotify Wrapped looking, guys? Embarrassed yet?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

