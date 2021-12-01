ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef brings creative offerings to Forester Hotel's Oaken Bistro + Bar

By Eloise Marie Valadez
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Burman believes in creating a welcoming atmosphere with her food offerings and a comfortable setting at Oaken Bistro + Bar in Lake Forest, Illinois. Burman is the executive chef at Oaken, which opened this spring at The Forester Hotel in Lake Forest. The Forester Hotel is the first new hotel...

www.nwitimes.com

Port Townsend Leader

Renowned chef purchases Alchemy Bistro

Local restauranteur Kris Nelson has parted with Alchemy Bistro in order to better focus on her three remaining restaurants. Owner of The Old Whiskey Mill, Siren’s Pub, and The In Between, Nelson said in a conversation with The Leader that she was simply being stretched too thin. “I invented Alchemy,”...
RESTAURANTS
cititour.com

A New Greek Bistro is Bringing the Flavors of Crete to Tribeca

The spirit of Greece has arrived in Tribeca. Marathi is a Greek restaurant by Executive Chef Nicolas Poulmentis (Akrotiri, Kellari Taverna) and restaurateur Andreas Koutsoudakis. Together they have transformed this breezy corner in Tribeca into a bright airy space with white-washed brick, orange cushioned banquettes and gilded dome lighting. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mainlinetoday.com

Avalon Bistro & Bar Has Two Main Line Locations to Enjoy Fine Dining

John Brandt-Lee’s Avalon Bistro & Bar in West Chester expands with a balance of fine food and sophisticated mood in Bryn Mawr. In his transition from web designer to culinary player, self-professed workaholic John Brandt-Lee has cultivated a loyal following in West Chester with Bar Avalon, the (almost) 20-year-old restaurant he owns with David Helfrick. A devoted customer base and the popularity of Brandt-Lee’s social media presence have combined to make him a noted hospitality ambassador in his efforts to weather the pandemic in a positive and charitable way. “I kept seeing the local restaurant industry having to pivot on a daily basis, and there was so much negative energy on social media,” he says. “I was honestly looking for a way to turn that energy around.”
BRYN MAWR, PA
Interior Design

Dutch East Design Brings Chef Melissa Kelly’s Italian Heritage Full Circle for a Restaurant at the JW Marriott Orlando

When the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes offered two-time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly the chance to follow up her blockbuster Primo restaurant in Maine with a second, southern location, there was one thing she wouldn’t change: her farm-to-table philosophy. Everything else about the 7,800-square-foot space would be utterly transformed, under the careful hands of Dutch East Design, into a tribute to her Italian roots.
HOME & GARDEN
theaureview.com

Forget the chicken parm: Surry Hills icon The Clock Hotel now has a great French bistro menu

Surry Hills iconic The Clock Hotel has been through more than a few changes in its lifetime, and I’m hoping the latest is nice and permanent for the long-standing venue. That would be moving away from the typical pub grub associated with such a popular hotel into undeniably French territory, dissing the parma for some baked gruyere with some great results.
RESTAURANTS
Only In New Hampshire

There’s An Old-School Restaurant And Dairy Bar In New Hampshire That Offers Great Food And Nostalgia

It’s rare that we go out for a meal in New Hampshire and report having anything we don’t absolutely love. That might be the result of keeping meticulous notes on all the spots recommended by friends and family. Or it could be due to the fact that there are so many fantastic spots to choose from here. Either way, we’ll happily munch our way through New Hampshire if it means ending up at this restaurant in Berlin with the most classic old-school vibes.
RESTAURANTS
phl17.com

Chef Jennifer Zavala brings tamales and birria to East Passyunk

The highly anticipated restaurant of Chef Jennifer Zavala, Juana Tamale, is officially open. The East Passyunk restaurant is a take-away/made to order establishment. As for the menu you can expect Mexi-Cali style flavors and vegan options. Inspired by her Mexican heritage, Zavala is known best for her tamales. “It’s Like...
RESTAURANTS
KETV.com

Dining with Dignity program brings well-known chefs to Siena Francis House

OMAHA, Neb. — Stacked high with food, shelves lined the back of the kitchen at Siena Francis house. Chef Wilson Calixte made his way through the aisles, assessing the supplies, during a recent tour of the space. "All donations?" Calixte asked. "Yes chef. Everything," answered restauranteur Nick Bartholomew, "Wait until...
OMAHA, NE
Anchorage Press

Pleasantly surprised by Yes Bistro’s newest attempt at elite status

I received a tip the other day about an eastside eatery that’s gone through some major changes. The tipster relayed their recent dining experience at Yes Bistro, where they recently introduced a brand-new menu and wine list. This individual apparently spent time chatting with the chef, who confided their hope that this restaurant would soon rival some of the more popular joints in town. That sounded promising enough to me, as I had very little frame of reference about this place apart from the fact that they’ve been around for several years.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

I was a schoolboy chef at Birmingham’s Grand Hotel. Now I’m back – as a guest

T — he Grand Hotel is where I met the big bad world. In 1979, when I was 15, a work-experience place led to a part-time job as a commis chef, so I spent weekends as an underling in a huge, sweltering hotel kitchen full of moody, permanently hungover chefs preparing 1970s delicacies like prawn cocktail, black forest gateau and joints of meat and cauliflower cheese for the carvery restaurant.
LIFESTYLE
Grub Street

French Bistro Marian’s Opens in the West Village

Here’s a refreshing little twist on the usual yarn that young chefs on the verge of opening their first restaurants conjure up with publicists: Christian Rowan, who unveils the French bistro Marian’s in the West Village tonight, claims he did not catch the cooking bug at the knee of his grandmother. Nor did he stand on a stool in Grandma’s kitchen at age 7 so he could reach the stove to stir the pot-au-feu. Even more shocking: Grandma kind of loathed cooking. Yet Rowan says he named his restaurant after her anyway because she was his biggest fan and told him to just do whatever the hell it was that made him happy, which was graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, then working in the kitchens of joints like Bouley, Le Bernardin, and Guy Savoy. Now he’s bringing all that excellent experience to a comfy, pillow-strewn space with Bob Gruen rock-star prints decorating the walls. On the menu: roasted miso-and-honey–brined chicken for two, mushroom cavatelli, seared scallops with melted leeks, apple-cider doughnuts, and a clam-chowder potpie (pictured above) just like Grandma never used to make.
RESTAURANTS
eturbonews.com

Blossom Hotel Houston: New Restaurant Concepts by Two Michelin-starred Chefs

Blossom Hotel Houston, the newest luxury property to open in Houston, is proud to announce it has partnered with Michelin-starred chefs Ho Chee Boon and Akira Back to open two distinct dining restaurants on property in early 2022. Chef Boon will spearhead Duck House by Boon, a Cantonese-inspired dining experience with a focus on duck dishes, while Chef Back will bring his star power and Asian sensibility to the property’s Japanese restaurant called AB Sushi.
RESTAURANTS
theforumnews.com

Transforming Abby Singer’s Bistro

The Robinson Film Center is premiering “Holi-dazed,” a pop-up installation and special event project that’s billed as transforming the Robinson Film Center’s Abby Singer’s Bistro into “a smorgasbord of sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the holiday season” beginning Nov. 26. The center’s executive director, Meghan Avallone, said, “We’re really...
LIFESTYLE
inregister.com

Dish: Cecelia Creole Bistro’s Skillet Cornbread

Cornbread is the workhorse of the Southern kitchen, but at Cecelia Creole Bistro, it’s ready for its closeup. Chef Mark Reilly’s interpretation sees cornbread prepared in a bacon-grease-slathered cast-iron skillet and served tableside straight out of the oven. There, it’s bathed in a generous pour of maple bourbon syrup. “The...
RESTAURANTS
kmaj.com

Majic Morning Club – Juli’s Coffee and Bistro

We are officially into the Christmas holiday season and if you have a foodie in your life then the Majic Morning Show have a great stocking stuffer for being a member of the Majic Morning Club. Listen November 29th – December 3rd around 6:15 am for the daily keyword for...
TOPEKA, KS

