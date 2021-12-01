ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Salesforce.com Stock Is Diving Today

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

What happened

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) , at times one of the more popular tech stocks on the market, wasn't too popular on Wednesday. Investors were selling it off following the release of the company's latest set of quarterly results after market hours Tuesday; in midafternoon trading, the stock was down by 9%.

So what

Salesforce actually had quite a successful third quarter of fiscal 2022 by numerous measures. Its revenue landed at $6.86 billion, which was 27% higher on a year-over-year basis and beat the consensus analyst estimate of $6.79 billion. And although non- GAAP (adjusted) net income fell by 22% to $1.27 billion, at $1.27 per share it trounced the collective prognosticator forecast of $0.92.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qyak_0dBPDNMS00

Image source: Getty Images.

One notable change for the company is that online business messaging service Slack -- bought almost exactly a year ago -- was incorporated for the first time into Salesforce's results.

Slack is clearly an important part of the company's strategy. "During the third quarter, we again executed against the strong demand environment in front of us. Slack saw another strong quarter, and we are pleased with Slack's representation in our largest deals," CFO Amy Weaver said.

Now what

Investors tend to look forward, not back, and that was the rub for Salesforce.

The company proffered guidance for this quarter, fiscal year, next quarter, and fiscal 2023. For the current fourth quarter, it's anticipating a roughly 24% slide in revenue. This line item should land at slightly over $7.22 billion to a bit more than $7.23 billion, more or less meeting analyst expectations. However, the anticipated adjusted earnings per share range of $0.72 to $0.73 is well down from the average $0.82 analyst projection.

Meanwhile, Salesforce announced a high-level appointment. It named its former chief operating officer Bret Taylor as co-CEO, to serve alongside current leader Marc Benioff. That promotion is effective immediately.

Finally, it appointed two new members to its board of directors. These are Laura Alber, CEO of Williams-Sonoma , and onetime United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz. Alber's appointment is effective immediately, while Munoz will begin his tenure on Jan. 1, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce.com
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Salesforce.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool recommends Williams-Sonoma. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Benioff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesforce Com#Diving#Crm#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Motley Fool

2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Many metaverse companies receive relatively little attention. AMD's strengths in CPU and GPU design could lead to a key role in powering the metaverse. Zoom has utilized the metaverse to improve the online meeting experience. Investors have increasingly focused on metaverse stocks, given the increased attention on the virtual reality...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Was Higher Today

Amazon is dealing with higher operating costs relating to supply chain issues and labor shortages. Despite these headwinds, customer demand continues to march higher. UBS analysts expect a strong year of profitable growth in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy