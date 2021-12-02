ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman Shot 8 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia Near William Dick School

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman was shot eight times and killed in North Philadelphia, police said Wednesday. The homicide happened shortly after 1 p.m. at 24th and Diamond Streets.

Authorities said the woman was shot three times in her arm, once in her chest, twice in her back and twice in her forearm. She was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, where police said she later died.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Nearby William Dick School went into lockdown after the shooting, police said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

