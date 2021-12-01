Gold Alert Issued for Missing Elderly Man from Bear

Bear – Delaware State Police Troop 6 have issued a Gold Alert for 83-year-old Michael E. Gibbons . Gibbons was last seen on December 1, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m. driving his vehicle southbound on I95 in the area of Churchmans Road. Attempts to locate or communicate with him have not been successful and there is a concern for his safety and wellbeing.

Gibbons is described as a black male, approximately 5’09” tall, 210 lbs., brown eyes and grey hair . He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He may be operating a green 1996 Toyota Corolla with Delaware license plate 996739.

Anyone with information on Michael E. Gibbons’ whereabouts are asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 6 by calling 302-633-5000. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier

Released: 120121 1345

-End-

