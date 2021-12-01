Donovon Lynch’s family pleads for federal investigation after local prosecutors clear Virginia Beach officer

Donovon Lynch's family and friends, including his father Wayne, respond Wednesday to the prior day's report by the Virginia Beach commonwealth attorney's office on Lynch's death. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

The family of Donovon Lynch is reiterating calls for a federal investigation into the 25-year-old’s death after Virginia Beach prosecutors announced they would not file criminal charges against the officer who fatally shot Lynch.

At a Wednesday news conference in Virginia Beach, some supporters said if the officer’s actions were deemed justifiable, Lynch, too, had reason to fear for his life and take action to protect himself during the chaotic night.

Virginia Beach police officer Solomon Simmons shot Donovon Lynch while responding to a chaotic night of violence at the Oceanfront on March 26. A barrage of gunfire from two other incidents in the area left one other person dead and eight people wounded.

The Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney’s office announced Tuesday that a special grand jury impaneled to investigate the fatal shooting had determined Simmons acted in justifiable self-defense and did not recommend bringing criminal charges against him.

Virginia Beach NAACP President Karen Hills Pruden said Wednesday that the elements necessary for justifiable self-defense were present for Lynch, too. Amid the gunfire that night, “it’s reasonable to believe that Donovon knew he was in imminent danger,” Hills Pruden said.

Lynch, who had a concealed weapon permit, had a gun with him the night he was shot, according to his family. Lynch’s friend and family said that he never pulled out his weapon that night ; Simmons told investigators that he heard Lynch rack his gun and rise behind a line of bushes with the weapon in his hands.

“Justifiable self defense of oneself and others is not just a police officer’s right,” Hills Pruden said. “It is the right of citizens of the state of Virginia.”

During the press conference Lynch’s father, Wayne Lynch, told reporters a that the outcome of the investigation was not surprising.

“We all knew there was a possibility this would happen,” Lynch said. “So we prepared for that.”

The family has been calling for a federal investigation since the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Lynch said. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Norfolk field office said in an email that the organization is aware of the shooting and “will review all available facts of the incident to determine what federal response is warranted.”

Simmons, who was working patrol at the Oceanfront that night, was placed on administrative duty immediately after the shooting and will remain there until the department completes its own internal investigation, said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate, in an interview Wednesday.

A slate of speakers — including the Lynch family, community supporters and members of the clergy — said the state police investigation into the shooting left questions unanswered.

“Police investigating the police is not going to get us the transparency that we need,” said minister and community leader Gary McCollum.

Speakers also questioned the volume of body camera footage available to the grand jury panel. The panel had access to body camera footage from dozens of officers — except for Simmons, who did not have his body camera turned on when he shot Lynch. The grand jury panel recommended that protocols be put in place to ensure body cameras are automatically activated when officers are on duty.

McCollum said that Lynch family was permitted to view portions of officers’ body camera footage for the first time Tuesday.

“We would like to know when we’re going to see all of the body camera footage to include the interviews that were conducted during the investigation,” McCollum said. “When is all the video — not just snippets, but all of it — when is it going to come out?”

Another recommendation offered by the grand jury is for the department to test officers for alcohol and drugs after an officer-involved shooting. Neudigate said the department is bound by city administrative policy but that if the city wants the department revise the policy to make testing a requirement, he wouldn’t be opposed to it.

Other findings by the grand jury panel included a recommendation that attorney Jeff Reichert, who represents the Lynch family and was among the witnesses called to testify before the grand jury, be investigated for perjury.

Lynch said Reichert did nothing wrong, calling the perjury investigation recommendation a “red herring.”

Lynch filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Simmons and the city of Virginia Beach in June .

Staff writers Jane Harper and Lyndon German contributed to this report.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com