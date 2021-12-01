ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Women's professional tennis tour says it is suspending tournaments in China because of concern about Peng Shuai's safety

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dBPCRtb00

Women's professional tennis tour says it is suspending tournaments in China because of concern about Peng Shuai's safety.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19 often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

469K+
Followers
119K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy