Women's professional tennis tour says it is suspending tournaments in China because of concern about Peng Shuai's safety.

‘I will not start my season in Australia,’ Bianca Andreescu takes an indefinite break from tennis citing mental health, withdraws from 2022 Australian Open
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has announced that she is taking a break from tennis and hence will start her 2022 season a little late. Ever since winning the US Open a couple of years ago, Bianca has struggled with injuries a lot and hasn’t been anywhere near her best.
NBA memo warns unvaccinated players in United States, Canada about cross-border travel
Any unvaccinated NBA player with temporary visa status who leaves the country will be unable to reenter the United States, according to a memo obtained by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday. For example, a player who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 would be unable to reenter the United States after...
Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19 often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s...
