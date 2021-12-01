UPDATE: Arrest made in BCHS online threat

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe informed parents and guardians this afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 1 that an arrest was made as she clarified details surrounding the online threat case.

According to Monroe’s emailed statement, the high school student alleged to have made online threats now faces one felony count of making a terroristic threat after an arrest made Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Monroe’s statement follows a similar message sent by Bethlehem Central High School Principal David Doemel on Tuesday afternoon. In his statement, Doemel informed parents that an unnamed student allegedly directed violent threats towards multiple individuals from Bethlehem Central High School in online posts published Tuesday, Nov. 23.

“I also want to assure all families that any instance of a threat made against a school in the Bethlehem Central School District will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Monroe stated. “As a school district, we also conduct our own investigation when an allegation of this nature is made. Any student found to be making any threat to the school community will be subject to discipline according to the district’s Code of Conduct.”

The district’s website states that the district reserves the right to pursue a civil or criminal legal action against any person who violates the Code of Conduct.

In Monroe’s email, she shared that someone had observed the posts and contacted police the same day. Bethlehem police reportedly identified the high school student who published the threats and notified the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The district said the incident fell under the county’s jurisdiction.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the high school on Monday, Nov. 29. The student has since been arraigned in Albany County Youth Court and released to the custody of their family.

“Please be assured that a safe school environment remains our first priority,” stated Monroe.