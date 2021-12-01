ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, NY

UPDATE: Arrest made in BCHS online threat

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago
DELMAR — Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe informed parents and guardians this afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 1 that an arrest was made as she clarified details surrounding the online threat case.

According to Monroe’s emailed statement, the high school student alleged to have made online threats now faces one felony count of making a terroristic threat after an arrest made Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Monroe’s statement follows a similar message sent by Bethlehem Central High School Principal David Doemel on Tuesday afternoon. In his statement, Doemel informed parents that an unnamed student allegedly directed violent threats towards multiple individuals from Bethlehem Central High School in online posts published Tuesday, Nov. 23.

“I also want to assure all families that any instance of a threat made against a school in the Bethlehem Central School District will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Monroe stated. “As a school district, we also conduct our own investigation when an allegation of this nature is made. Any student found to be making any threat to the school community will be subject to discipline according to the district’s Code of Conduct.”

The district’s website states that the district reserves the right to pursue a civil or criminal legal action against any person who violates the Code of Conduct.

In Monroe’s email, she shared that someone had observed the posts and contacted police the same day. Bethlehem police reportedly identified the high school student who published the threats and notified the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The district said the incident fell under the county’s jurisdiction.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the high school on Monday, Nov. 29. The student has since been arraigned in Albany County Youth Court and released to the custody of their family.

“Please be assured that a safe school environment remains our first priority,” stated Monroe.

Spotlight News

Albany man arrested for weapon possession in Colonie

COLONIE — A 22-year-old Albany man faces a weapon charge after police investigated an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of Margarita City. According to police, Sgts. Raymond Milham and John Rockwell spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Central Avenue bar and grill restaurant at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Lights in the Park

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department is hosting its second Holiday Lights in the Park at Elm Avenue Park on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays season as you drive in the park in the comfort of your own vehicle with famil and friends. Local […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

The Friendship Singers are back

DELMAR — The Friendship Singers of Delmar are back! The troupe recently announced that, in addition to a round of Senior Citizen performances, it will be offering two public Christmas concerts this December. The first show will take place at the New Scotland Presbyterian Church at 2010 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands on Wednesday, Dec. […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Donation campaign launched to improve Normans Kill Ravines

DELMAR — Friends of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation, a not-for-profit organization working to protect, enhance and expand recreational activities and parks in the Town of Bethlehem, announced a matching donation campaign to raise funds for trail building and trail amenities at Normans Kill Ravines Park. Delmar residents Mark Bryant and Lisa Callahan have pledged to […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Point of view: Gov’t needs more imagination

Editor’s Note: Paul Marsh is a Guilderland/Bethlehem local. He and his son have operated a charter bus company since 1980. His family is invested in Bethlehem. Paul spent many recent years working for Volvo/Nova Bus as The National Field Representative dealing with transit authority issues across the States and Caribbean Islands. To the editor; For […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library News: Community service hours

Students in grades 6 and up, with sewing machine experience, are invited to register for this baby blanket project. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this will be an in-person program, held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the library. Community service certificates will be given to participants. Virtual Ugly Sweater Party Join our virtual […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Spotlight News

Garage in Menands catches fire

MENANDS — A fire broke out in a two-story garage behind a home at 24 Tillinghast Ave. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at around 5 p.m. The blaze was quickly brought under control. One firefighter was injured. His condition was not known at press time. Fire departments from the Village of Menands, Watervliet Arsenal, Boght Road, […]
MENANDS, NY
