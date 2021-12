Some sense of normalcy without COVID-19 is beginning to return this year. Students have already noticed the change in protocols. In comparison to last school year, students get to be in school with all of their classmates everyday. Masks are recommended but not required at OHS and there is no longer a mandatory quarantine period for students that came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but students can still choose to quarantine based on symptoms. With the holidays coming up, every family wants to continue to return to regular activities. Last year, it was hard to be separate and change traditional holiday plans. Students and staff are itching to return to an ordinary year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO