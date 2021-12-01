ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fill a shoebox with essential items to help United Way’s Day of Caring

By Kari Barnett, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

Creativity and caring go hand in hand for the United Way of Broward County’s 30th annual Day of Caring Presented by Memorial Healthcare System. The community is asked to take a shoebox and turn it into a gift full of essential items for people in need this holiday season. Drop off will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at the United Way, 1300 S. Andrews Ave., in Fort Lauderdale.

Here’s how to participate:

  • Fill a shoebox with new toiletries and essential items such as travel-size shampoo, deodorant, travel-size soap, toothbrush and toothpaste, adhesive bandages, hand towels, prepaid phone cards, pens and journals.
  • Decorate the boxes by wrapping them like a gift and include a note of encouragement for the recipient.

During the drop-off event, the 30th car that drives through will receive a gift, according to organizers.

Students can also earn up to five volunteer hours for creating Day of Caring boxes if they bring their form when boxes are dropped off.

Participants can use #DayofCaringBroward to post pictures of their boxes on social media.

The United Way also is looking for support of its Project Lifeline program, which helps provide meals for people in need. Visit unitedwaybroward.org/project-lifeline to make a monetary donation.

To register for Day Caring, visit unitedwaybroward.org/events/30th-annual-day-caring .

