Why Hunter Henry could miss a game at some point this month

By Ryan Hannable
 6 days ago

The potential is there for Patriots tight end Hunter Henry to miss a game at some point this month.

Henry's wife, Parker, is pregnant with their first child and due late this month and the tight end said Wednesday if it falls on the day of a game he would miss it.

“It’s a tough conversation," he said. "This is my first and if it had to be a game or seeing my firstborn born, I am going to see my child to be born. I am doing my best and we’re going to do our best to not have that come across. The biggest issue is if the game starts and she goes into labor during the game, that’s where the issue kind of lies. We’re ready. We have a lot of backup plans to be ready to go.”

After the game in Buffalo this Monday night, the Patriots have their bye week followed by a Saturday night game in Indianapolis Dec. 18 and then a home game with the Bills Dec. 26.

“Bye week, that’s our perfect day," Henry said. "But you know how it goes, it probably won’t work out perfect.”

In his first 12 games with the Patriots Henry has 35 receptions for 394 yards and seven touchdowns.

