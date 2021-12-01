ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Miller's Drug Dealers Plead Guilty To Causing Rapper's Deadly Overdose

By Kiyonna Anthony
 6 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday, two men who supplied Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills which led to his fatal overdose, plead guilty to federal drug distribution charges. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office , 48-year old Stephen Walter and 38-year old Ryan Reavis attended separate Zoom hearings to enter their pleas to a count of distribution of fentanyl. Walter reportedly admitted to federal Judge Otis D. Wright that he sold the blue pills to Reavis that killed the "Self Care" rapper, real name Malcolm Mccormick , but that he didn’t know what was in them, claiming:

“I didn’t know, like, fentanyl was in it. But I do say, yes, that I aided and abetted the transaction. "

Prosecutors denied Walter's claim, saying that he was in fact aware that the pills he handed Reavis contained fentanyl, a powerful painkiller 50 times more potent than heroin. As for Reavis, he admitted to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance.

Miller originally obtained the counterfeit oxycodone pills from 30-year old Cameron Pettit, who is the third co-defendant in the federal case. Pettit gave Mac 10 pills just two days before his fatal overdose on September 7, 2018. Both Walter and Reavis face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, lifetime supervised release, a $1 million fine and other court fees. The case against Pettit is currently pending.

Mac Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home accidentally overdosing on a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. He was 26 years-old.

Comments / 96

nolaborn
5d ago

he caused his own overdose. the dealer only sold him what he asked for. this needs to change. and the government needs to focus on the cartels and big pharma who are basically flooding america

Reply(4)
26
ryan Green
5d ago

so they only go after drug dealers that kill famous people. they could do this for everyone overdoses and dies and when they do they get like five years why can't everyone be equal.

Reply(4)
12
jacobgklose
5d ago

for everyone shitting on this man his problems he was enduring, as! awyou better hope someone close to you doesn't experience the same fate.

Reply(2)
8
