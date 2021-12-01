ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave East Credits Nipsey Hussle For Inspiring Him To Open His First Store

By Preezy Brown
 6 days ago
Rapper Dave East fostered a close bond with late rapper Nipsey Hussle prior to his passing in 2019. Now, the Harlemite has purchased property to open a store in his hometown and has credited Neighborhood Nip for giving him the inspiration to take the leap. East shared the news with his followers with a post of himself holding the keys to his new establishment.

“Bought My First Store Today,” he wrote in the caption. “I Told Nipsey He Laid The Blueprint For Real Ones Everywhere. Wish Shooter Could See This Shit. Coming Soon 2022 ? Couldn’t Have Made This Happen Without @queenofharlem The Realest!!!”

Dave East and Nipsey Hussle’s bond was one that was fostered in and outside of music. First collaborating in 2016 on the Slauson Boy 2 cut, “Clarity,” the pair worked with one another on numerous occasions, including “Blueprint” from Nipsey and Bino Rideaux’s 2019 EP, No Pressure .

Nipsey was well respected in light of his entrepreneurial endeavors, which included the launch of his The Marathon Clothing store and other businesses in the Crenshaw area. While Nipsey may not be here in the physical, his spirit continues to live through Dave East and others who continue to keep his name alive by following his blueprint for success.

1051thebounce.com

Roddy Ricch Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle On New Album Cover

Roddy Ricch’s sophomore album Live Live Fast is set to be released on Dec. 17 and the Compton rapper previewed the new look to his album cover, paying homage to the late Nipsey Hussle. Roddy shared the album artwork with a side-by-side comparison to Nipsey’s 2018 Victory Lap captioning the...
CELEBRITIES
