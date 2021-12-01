ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bandcamp Friday picks: Seeing the future with Seven Davis Jr.

By John-Paul Shiver
48hills.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the first Friday of every month since March 2020, music platform Bandcamp has waived its fees to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic. Over that time, fans paid artists and labels more than $56 million dollars—money that helped cover rents, mortgages, groceries,...

48hills.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
48hills.org

Under the Stars: Jingle beats, from holiday mixes to local gift-y get-downs

DJ DELON — XMAS IN THE HILLS MIX. We are truly a very lucky site here at ole 48hills. We are located in what I’ve always thought of as the Mecca for DJs on this planet. The Bay has a nice rotation of mood-setters who always slide us special assortments that go farther than digitized mathematical calculations. DJ Delon, a.k.a Alain Grissette, a veteran DJ who executes a grand command of many genres (funk/indie/soul/jazz/drum and bass/electro/downtempo/breaks/lo-fi/yacht/hip-hop/cinematic/rock/boogie/disco/etc.), is in fact, one of those curators.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Third Coast Review

Finish Off the Year with One More Bandcamp Friday!

This is it folks. It’s the last Bandcamp Friday of the year! That means no Bandcamp fees, so all the cash goes directly to the bands!. As of now, this edition of Bandcamp Fridays is the last one on the books. There is a chance that these special days of supporting your favorite musicians will continue into next year given how successful and needed theses days have become. But for now lets focus on getting some holiday jams for friends, family, and of course , ourselves!
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Chicago celebrates the last Bandcamp Friday of 2021

Today's Bandcamp Friday is the last in 2021. Why it matters: On Bandcamp Fridays, the music site doesn't charge hosting fees and gives almost all proceeds back to artists. Created to help offset pandemic losses for musicians, it gives local musicians a place to sell their music directly to fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Amadhia

The Best Metal on Bandcamp: November 2021

The final regular Bandcamp metal column of 2021 includes lachrymose death-doom, anti-imperialist black metal, Teutonic thrash played by Swedish teenagers, and much more. In their primary bands, Derrick Vella of techy death metal explorers Tomb Mold and Justin DeTore of the punishing Innumerable Forms rarely play anything that’s explicitly beautiful. Dream Unending, a new collaboration inspired by the oneiric melancholy of the Peaceville Three, is their chance to lean into aching, stately melodicism. On Tide Turns Eternal, Vella and DeTore build brilliantly layered death-doom epics out of shimmering guitar and reverb-soaked vocals, leaving plenty of negative space to allow the emotions of the songs to hit with full force. They’re at their best when they chase a musical idea all the way to its logical endpoint; the 11-minute “Dream Unending” and 10-minute title track are easily the strongest songs on the album, introducing new motifs at will even as they cannily use repetition to drive them home. Despite its deep roots in doom, Tide Turns Eternal isn’t a dour or depressing listen. Thanks largely to Vella’s soaring guitar work, which bears traces of his avowed Pink Floyd fandom, the album invites us to take in the scope of the world’s gloom but cast our gaze heavenward anyway.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Amadhia

Swansea Sound Pick Their Bandcamp Favorites

Calling Swansea Sound “the most indie band I’ve ever been in” is more impactful coming from Rob Pursey than if almost anyone else had said it—except anyone else in the band, that is. A veritable supergroup of indie music legends, Swansea Sound is made up of Pursey (Heavenly, Marine Research,...
MUSIC
48hills.org

Review: Funk trances and kitty shout-outs take stage for soaring Thundercat show at Warfield

There’s never a scarcity of funk-face when Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner performs. From jump, there was a light emanating—just beaming—from the Grammy Award-winning virtuoso’s visage at his densely packed, sold-out show at The Warfield this past Wednesday. For close to two hours, he sang and shredded on his trademark Ibanez six-string bass guitar, backed by Dennis Hamm on keys and Justin Brown on drums.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Down with Black Friday! Seven readers on how they turned their backs on consumerism

With Black Friday marking the start of a frantic month of Christmas shopping, we asked our readers to get in touch about the ways they have challenged consumerism. Responses ranged from revolutionary changes such as giving up buying new clothes to subtler tweaks such as making sandwiches rather than buying a plastic-encased meal deal. Everyone agreed, however, that turning their back on a culture that constantly demands more from consumers came with financial and environmental benefits, not to mention a feeling of smug satisfaction that money simply can’t buy.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandcamp#Electronic Music#Fri#Club Music
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Responds To Akademiks "Exposing" His Family

Freddie Gibbs and Akademiks' beef couldn't get any weirder. One guy streams on Twitch while the other is a reformed drug dealer who has a penchant for trolling. The two have gone back-and-forth for a minute now, though Ak threw up the white flag after his Instagram page was shut down. According to Akademiks, Freddie Gibbs was responsible for getting his account suspended.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja Boy

2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who are Hailey Mia's parents on The Voice 2021?

The Voice is currently airing it’s 21st season and Hailey Mia wows viewers week in week out, but who are the parents behind the star?. The 13-year-old has performed impressive songs such as Someone You Loved, You Broke Me First and Jar of Hearts. She will be competing in the final, which will air on NBC on the 14th of December.

Comments / 0

Community Policy