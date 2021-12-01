ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO expects more Omicron data 'within days'

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization expects to have more information...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Reuters

WHO says it is not yet clear if Omicron causes more severe disease

GENEVA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that it is not yet clear if the new Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants or if it causes more severe disease. "Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization...
whtc.com

BioNTech says expect more data on new variant in 2 weeks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BioNTech, the inventor of the western world’s most widely used COVID-19 vaccine, said it expects more laboratory data on a new worrying coronavirus variant detected in South Africa within two weeks to help determine whether its shot would have to be reworked. “We understand the concern of...
ClarkCountyToday

Early information available on Omicron variant, but more data needed

No hospital admissions yet, as patients are being treated at home with mild symptoms. News reports continue to indicate the Omicron variant has been identified in the U.S. Last week, panic hit Wall Street as the stock market plummeted 4 percent since the announcement of the new variant. And yet, Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Wednesday after an Omicron case was confirmed in California, this is “not a time to panic.”
newsy.com

Where Did The Omicron COVID Variant Come From?

South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
CW33

Scientist who helped identify omicron: ‘It’s more of a Frankenstein than others’

(The Hill) — A virologist who helped identify the coronavirus omicron variant said this week that it is “more of a Frankenstein” than previous variants. “This is probably the most mutated virus we’d ever seen,” said Alex Sigal, the head of a team of researchers working to learn more about the new variant, according to CBS News. “It’s always something new. I mean, the virus keeps surprising us.”
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
The Independent

Covid news – live: Omicron data expected ‘in days’ as UK buys millions more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Scientists are imminently expecting data relating to how transmissible the omicron variant of Covid is, according to the World Health Organisation.Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the agency’s Covid-19 technical lead, told a press briefing on Wednesday it is still “very early days” in terms of understanding the new variant, but insisted information is coming in all the time.“We expect to [know] more on transmission within days, not necessarily weeks, but in days,” she said, while stressing the need for “all countries” around the world – of which 23 have so far reported cases of omicron – to continue encouraging their...
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19 often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s...
AOL Corp

Coronavirus: ‘We’re going to see variants emerge’ until vaccination rates rise, doctor explains

Despite COVID-19 vaccines now being largely available, lagging vaccination rates create opportunities for the coronavirus to mutate and evolve into more dangerous versions. “I think we just need to tap the brakes a little bit and get into the new world of expectations of COVID,” Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “COVID is going to be with us for years to come, and we’re going to see variants emerge. And we’re going to go through this process several times, maybe many times in the future.”
AFP

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to re-impose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return to economically punishing lockdowns. While it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, "the preliminary data don't indicate that this is more severe," the World Health Organization's second-in-command told AFP. "In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview on Tuesday, insisting though that more research was needed.
Fortune

Evidence mounts that Omicron is more infectious, less severe than Delta—but Fauci, other experts warn against premature optimism

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Early studies of the Omicron COVID variant suggest that the highly mutated COVID-19 strain may be producing less severe infections than previous variants like Delta, but White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci warned against making definitive conclusions about a strain that the world learned about only 12 days ago.
