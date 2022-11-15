Dak is just another Good NFL QB. He is not elite. not even close. He has yet to prove that he can win against winning teams. his consistency is NOT there. Just the facts.
His ball placement on simple routine throws is actually quite abysmal. Yes he will throw to the open man, & yes he can hit receivers in stride here & there, but he doesn’t do it at a high enough percentage to be considered an elite quarterback. All quarterbacks miss hitting receivers in stride, but the really great ones do it at a higher percentage. Especially on the routine throws as well as the difficult ones. So that their receivers can actually do something with the ball, rather than struggle just to make a reception without the ability to gain YAC. That is what makes them elite. Dak is not elite. His ball placement often eliminates YAC & in several cases touchdowns.
Yep has lost his touch on his receivers, love it and zeek the geek running for them it should be a quick exit in the first round!
