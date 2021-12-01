ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Peterson could be on verge of another return to NFL

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Adrian Peterson,...

Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson waived by Titans after 3 games

Adrian Peterson’s 2021 comeback may be over. Peterson was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. The move comes three weeks after Peterson signed with the team. The Titans added Peterson after Derrick Henry suffered a serious foot injury. The veteran running back rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries over three games. That’s just over three yards per carry, which is sub-optimal. His son was even questioning his running style.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Adrian Peterson signed to Seahawks' practice squad

Peterson was recently released by the Titans after spending three games with Tennessee, averaging a paltry 3.0 yards per carry. Since Chris Carson's injury, the Seahawks haven't been able to get anything going with their ground game, as Alex Collins has largely been irrelevant. Peterson looked like he didn't have much left in the tank in Tennessee, and the Seattle offensive line has been getting pushed around. But he'll likely get the chance to start for a team desperate for offense. With a matchup against Houston in Week 14, Peterson is probably worth a stash if you're desperate at the running back position, with the hope and assumption that he gets elevated to the active roster before then.
NFL
The Valdosta Daily Times

Tackling Mental Health: Former NFL player Adrian Peterson visits students

VALDOSTA – The students at J.L. Lomax Elementary School had a special visitor Friday, former Chicago Bears running back Adrian N. Peterson. Author of "Don't Dis My Abilities," Peterson spoke to the kids about the importance of education and maintaining mental health. He touched on his battle with his speech impediment and shared details of how he overcame his speech troubles.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Adrian Peterson visits the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday

Adrian Peterson is flirting with the Seahawks on a potential return to the NFL. No personnel decisions have been made by Seattle yet, and there will be more to come from this update. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Peterson has not signed, but even if he does sign he...
NFL
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adrian Peterson
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Make Surprising Move on Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is now looking for a new NFL team. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced they had waived the legendary running back after he signed with the team on Nov. 5. Peterson was filling in for Derrick Henry, who is currently on injured reserve. In the three games Peterson played with the Titans, he was splitting carries with D'Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard, according to ESPN.
NFL
Yardbarker

Adrian Peterson Makes NFL History In Seahawks Debut

Adrian Peterson is just not giving up on his NFL career. And good for him, because it’s not like he is a detriment to any team he is on. Peterson is making his Seattle Seahawks debut in Week 13 after spending a few weeks with the Tennessee Titans earlier this season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Make Decision On RB Adrian Peterson

The Titans signed Peterson several weeks ago to try and fill the void left behind by superstar Derrick Henry. The Titans’ bulldozer of a running back underwent foot surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Peterson, meanwhile, has received plenty of reps in his place.
NFL
#Titans#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
uticaphoenix.net

Russell Wilson wowed handing to Adrian Peterson

After 10 mostly wondrous years, a Super Bowl ring, a $140 million contract and, really, more than any man can reasonably hope for, Russell Wilson doesn’t get wowed too easily. But the 33-year-old franchise quarterback looked and sounded in awe Sunday at being Adrian Peterson’s teammate for the first time.
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Frustration Mounting With Notable 1st Round Pick

Not every first-round NFL draft pick lives up to their potential, or the high investment a team makes in them. But for one former first rounder, his struggles are reportedly starting to frustrate his team. According to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not pleased with...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Week 13 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 12 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week. Thursday Night: Dallas @ New Orleans (FOX/NFLN) Sunday Night: Denver @ Kansas City (NBC) Monday Night: New England @...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Can Chicago Bears players stay energized after another dismal loss? ‘No quit in my blood,’ says David Montgomery, who vows to keep his teammates fighting.

Loss No. 8 for the Chicago Bears ended with such a “Who even cares?” feeling Sunday. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals by 11 points in the closing seconds, quarterback Andy Dalton found a meaningless 11-yard completion over the middle to running back Khalil Herbert, raced his offense to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball a half-second after time ran out, 5 yards shy of midfield. With the ...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
