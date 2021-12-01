Adrian Peterson could be on verge of another return to NFL

Peterson was recently released by the Titans after spending three games with Tennessee, averaging a paltry 3.0 yards per carry. Since Chris Carson's injury, the Seahawks haven't been able to get anything going with their ground game, as Alex Collins has largely been irrelevant. Peterson looked like he didn't have much left in the tank in Tennessee, and the Seattle offensive line has been getting pushed around. But he'll likely get the chance to start for a team desperate for offense. With a matchup against Houston in Week 14, Peterson is probably worth a stash if you're desperate at the running back position, with the hope and assumption that he gets elevated to the active roster before then.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO