ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Real Reason You Have Ridges On Your Teeth

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The small, rounded bumps that appear on the edge of your front teeth are known as mamelons, but do they have any significance for your...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

If You See This on Your Nails, It Could Be a Sign You Have Diabetes

Listening to our body is always important. Paying attention to any changes on our skin and in our eyes can give us early signs of serious health issues like malnutrition and anemia. When it comes to our nails, their appearance and texture have been associated with diseases including heart disease and thyroid issues. Now, new research further discusses the ways that our nails are impacted by diabetes in particular.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chewing#Dentists#Webmd#Polish
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
indianapublicmedia.org

Why humans have baby teeth

Why do humans have baby teeth? The tooth fairy may have an answer, but so too does today’s A Moment of Science. Also known as primary teeth, deciduous teeth, or milk teeth, baby teeth begin forming about six weeks into a fetus’s growth. Clumps of cells called “tooth buds” develop in the gums, and eventually get covered by hard tissue. Baby teeth then usually stay below the gums’ surface until an infant is about six months’ old. Six years later, these little pearly-whites start falling out.
SCIENCE
Augusta Free Press

5 reasons why you need to have an open fireplace

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The open fireplace is a centerpiece for those who love to entertain or cozy up on the couch on a cold rainy day. Nothing can beat the warmth, light and crackle of a fire. Open fireplaces have come a long way with vast improvements in performance and efficiency. They heat living spaces by using heat from the back of the open fireplace to create convection heat that would otherwise be lost.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

The Worst Sleep Habit Causing You to Feel Older, New Study Says

Despite all of humanity's incredible inventions and medical advancements, we still can't help the fact that each one of us grows just a little older every day. What you can control, however, is your mindset when it comes to aging. If you've already convinced yourself that life after the age of 50 or 60 is going to be a drag, chances are, your prediction will come true.
HEALTH
lascrucesbulletin.com

Have you checked your blood sugar recently?

Our blood sugar level is one of those individual health numbers that it’s important for us to know when it comes to staying on top of our health. It measures the amount of sugar, or glucose, present in our blood at any given time. Why is this such an important fact to know? Because too little sugar in our blood can lead to cognitive difficulties and too much can cause unwanted health complications and be a sign of an underlying condition like diabetes.
HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Love Your Teeth talks importance of a smile

(WFRV) – How important is a smile when it comes to your appearance?. Lifestyle expert Michael Galanes joins Local 5 Live from Love Your Teeth to explain how a smile impacts how people see you.
LIFESTYLE
verywellhealth.com

What You Can Do About Missing Teeth

It’s not uncommon to have missing teeth. In fact, a survey in 2015 found only 48% of American adults ages 20–64 have a full permanent (or secondary) set. Nearly 1 in 5 seniors over 65 are missing all of their teeth (called edentulism). Genetic conditions, gum disease, injury, cavities, and tooth decay are among the many causes of tooth loss.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy