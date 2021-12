While we await the premiere of Outlander season 6 in March 2022, why not hear once again from some key players behind the scenes?. Today, the fine folks at Starz put out a new video featuring Caitlin O’Ryan and Paul Gorman talking about their off-screen relationship leading up to the start of the new season. It’s very-much amusing in the way that many other BTS videos of this variety are; it reminds you how much time these actors spend together, and also how hard producers work to ensure that actors have the right chemistry together. With Outlander being the sort of show that it is, it’s clear that they want to make sure every single note is properly hit.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO