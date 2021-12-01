Americans support climate change policies, if they give them incentives to change

Critics of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act have singled out for mockery two words in the two-thousand-plus-page, roughly two-trillion-dollar legislation. Seizing on the words “tree equity,” FreedomWorks, a conservative advocacy group, told its more than four million Facebook followers, “The Democrats want YOU American Taxpayers to shell out $3 BILLION for ‘non-racist’ trees.” House Republican Whip Steve Scalise tweeted, “Dems’ far-left spending bill exposed: $2.5 BILLION of American taxpayer money for ‘tree equity.’ RT so everyone sees! Don’t let them get away with sneaking this through.” Even the Times, ignoring its earlier reporting, didn’t seem to take the issue seriously, running the headline, complete with scare quotes, “From Electric Bikes to ‘Tree Equity,’ Biden’s Social Policy Bill Funds Niche Items.” The story characterized funding for the initiative as one among dozens of “obscure measures and special interest breaks.”
