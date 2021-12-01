Americans support climate change policies, if they give them incentives to change

Holiday Help: The Support, Advocacy Resource Center would like to encourage everyone to take stock of their mental and emotional health during this holiday season. Anniversaries of death, memories, and Christmas long ago and the temptation of a “Hallmark” Christmas may be overwhelming. Some suggestions to create a better holiday season for you and your loved ones include to create your own holiday for yourself. What are your expectations and what do you know will happen? Only do what feels good for your health. Say “no” if the circumstances will be “just too much.”

RICHLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO