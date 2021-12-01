ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fauci says first U.S. case of Omicron detected in California

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in California, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yx3e_0dBOwViE00
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant case, which was detected in California, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque     

The individual in question had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive seven days later, he said.

He said the person, who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but had not had a booster shot, had mild symptoms and was self-quarantining.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

Here are the new U.S. COVID-19 travel restrictions beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior. Also, Biden will extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was scheduled to expire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
AFP

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to re-impose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return to economically punishing lockdowns. While it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, "the preliminary data don't indicate that this is more severe," the World Health Organization's second-in-command told AFP. "In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview on Tuesday, insisting though that more research was needed.
SCIENCE
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Content creator

Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US billionaire returns $70 mn worth of stolen antiquities

A prominent US art collector and billionaire philanthropist has returned 180 works of art and antiquities stolen from around the world — some from ancient Greece — that are estimated to be worth $70 million, Justice Department officials in New York said Monday. The move, announced by Manhattan attorney general...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy