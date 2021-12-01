ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Pro-abortion rights activists rally in Mississippi during Supreme Court hearing

By Anna Farish
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaVrM_0dBOvq1A00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in which the justices are being asked to overrule the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.

The court heard a case about a Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The state of Mississippi is telling the justices that Roe and Casey should be overturned and its law banning abortion after 15 weeks upheld.

Outside Supreme Court, crowd amplifies abortion arguments

In Mississippi, pro-abortion rights activists took a stand at Smith Park in Jackson. The rally will end at 2:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, anti-abortion activists were outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is the state’s only abortion clinic. They prayed outside the facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Mississippi man admitted to another killing just before execution

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who was executed in Mississippi last month for killing his estranged wife admitted to another killing, and his confession could resolve a 2007 cold case, a prosecutor said Monday. Before his execution on Nov. 17, David Neal Cox told his attorneys he killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox in 2007 and provided […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
WGNO

First case of Omicron variant reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state. The case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. Officials said the patient was not hospitalized.  Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy