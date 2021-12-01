ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating slides below 50 percent with young Americans: poll

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZMbx_0dBOvEuu00

President Biden ’s approval rating is below 50 percent with young Americans, according to a new Harvard Youth Poll.

The poll found only 46 percent of Americans ages 18 to 29 approve of Biden’s job as president, a 13 percent drop from the college’s spring poll.

Biden saw a 10 percent drop among Democrats and 14 percent drop among Independents in his approval rating compared to the spring.

Biden has been struggling with approval ratings across the board as the country faces another wave of the coronavirus and citizens continue to worry about inflation.

Although Biden’s approval rating with young people is dropping, 78 percent say they are still happy they voted for Biden in 2020.

In terms of favorability, young people are almost split with 46 percent viewing Biden favorably and 44 percent viewing him unfavorably.

Biden’s highest approval rating among young people is with regards to his handling of the coronavirus at 51 percent.

Biden has faced pushback with his coronavirus strategy as his administration’s requirement for companies with more than 100 employees to mandate the vaccine has been held up in court.

Gun violence is where Biden struggles the most among young people, with only 34 percent approval.

The poll surveyed 2,109 young people from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.08 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Likes To Avoid Blame, But Poll Shows Americans Can Clearly See Who’s In Charge

After more than 40 years in Washington, President Joe Biden is a wily master at ducking responsibility. As America crumbles on many fronts, Biden has cast blame for its ills on former President Donald Trump, Republicans in Congress (which his party controls), COVID-19, the Federal Reserve, unvaxxed Americans, “white supremacists,” the Afghan army, even his most loyal allies, the media, just to name a few.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Over 75% Of Americans Say Inflation Is Affecting Them Personally, Poll Shows. Nearly 60% Blame Biden

Almost 80% of Americans say that inflation is impacting them personally, a new poll shows, with 57% blaming President Joe Biden. The Yahoo News/YouGov poll also found that inflation was the top issue on Americans’ minds, with 17% saying so. Additionally, just a small minority of Americans, 18%, say that Biden is doing enough to address inflation, which is at its highest rate in decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
carolinajournal.com

High Point poll says Biden job approval barely tops one-third

High Point University is the latest polling outfit to deliver bad news to President Biden. High Point’s latest poll pegs Biden’s job approval at 35% among N.C. residents, with 52% disapproval. Gov. Roy Cooper fares better, with 44% approval. While his approval number falls well below 50%, it still tops...
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Ratings#Young Americans#Democrats#Harvard Youth Poll#Independents
hngn.com

Biden's Approval Rating Continues To Drop, Causing Concern For Democratic Party's Reign of Influence

United States President Joe Biden's popularity among Americans continues to drop amid several domestic and international issues as recent polls have shown that his approval ratings have plummeted, causing concern among Democrats of their reign of influence. Several recent polls, which have been conducted a few days before Thanksgiving, have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc17news.com

Poll: Young Americans say they’re fearful about the future of the country

Most American adults younger than 30 are concerned about the US and its democracy, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School. The poll was conducted in late October and early November. Young adults say, 55% to 44%, that they’re more fearful...
POLITICS
cowboystatedaily.com

Poll: Gordon Ranked Nation’s 5th Most Popular Governor With 66% Approval Rating

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov. Mark Gordon has been ranked as the nation’s fifth most popular governor in a recent poll conducted by the Morning Consult. While one former state legislator said he was not surprised by Gordon’s high ranking, another questioned the survey’s methodology.
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: Under Biden, Americans Are Losing Faith In The Military To Keep Us Safe

For nearly 50 years the Gallup organization has asked Americans to rate their confidence in the major institutions on our political and economic landscape. While the faith our nation puts in things like Congress, big business, organized religion, or the public schools ebbs and flows, confidence in the U.S. military, perhaps not surprisingly, has consistently remained high.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden Loses Ground Among ‘Fearful’ Young Voters: Poll

America's young adults are unhappy, discouraged and anxious about the state of the nation – and are souring on President Joe Biden and other political leaders amid their dismay, a poll by Harvard University's Institute of Politics finds. [. READ:. Biden, Breyer, Pelosi Face Calls to Step Aside From Younger...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

405K+
Followers
48K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy