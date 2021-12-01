Biden approval rating slides below 50 percent with young Americans: poll

President Biden ’s approval rating is below 50 percent with young Americans, according to a new Harvard Youth Poll.

The poll found only 46 percent of Americans ages 18 to 29 approve of Biden’s job as president, a 13 percent drop from the college’s spring poll.

Biden saw a 10 percent drop among Democrats and 14 percent drop among Independents in his approval rating compared to the spring.

Biden has been struggling with approval ratings across the board as the country faces another wave of the coronavirus and citizens continue to worry about inflation.

Although Biden’s approval rating with young people is dropping, 78 percent say they are still happy they voted for Biden in 2020.

In terms of favorability, young people are almost split with 46 percent viewing Biden favorably and 44 percent viewing him unfavorably.

Biden’s highest approval rating among young people is with regards to his handling of the coronavirus at 51 percent.

Biden has faced pushback with his coronavirus strategy as his administration’s requirement for companies with more than 100 employees to mandate the vaccine has been held up in court.

Gun violence is where Biden struggles the most among young people, with only 34 percent approval.

The poll surveyed 2,109 young people from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.08 percentage points.