A college law professor who teaches critical race theory worries that educators are living through another 'Red Scare'

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Protesters and activists stand outside a Loudoun County Public Schools board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia on October 12, 2021.

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

  • A raft of bills restricting teaching on race and gender are emerging in state legislatures.
  • The movement is raising concerns about a "chilling effect" on educators.
  • One critical race theory professor likened it to a Red Scare.

Tanya Katerí Hernández feels fortunate to be a tenured professor at Fordham University School of Law, a private Catholic institution in New York City that she said supports her teaching on critical race theory.

But she told Insider she worries about what might happen if, for instance, her family needed her to move to another state where the laws involving her expertise are becoming hostile. She questions whether she could teach what she sees as the most important issues for her students to learn elsewhere without being fired.

"That is sort of like living under a Red Scare, almost," she said, a reference to the McCarthy-era, Cold War hysteria when accusations of communist sympathies could end careers. "That's the closest that I can conceptualize it as."

Hernández warns others entering the profession that they could be vulnerable, too.

The topic of critical race theory — a college-level study of racial bias in US laws — has become contentious both for K-12 schools, where educators say it isn't taught, and for universities where it has been taught for decades. The academic theory has become a catchall for teaching about race, equity and diversity. Conservatives argue it divides people into groups of oppressors and victims. The conservative Legal Insurrection Foundation launched criticalrace.org to track CRT training at colleges and universities.

This year, 54 bills have been introduced in 24 state legislatures to restrict teaching and training in schools, higher education and state agencies and institutions, according to a new study by PEN America, a literary and human rights organization. Most bills target discussions of race, gender, US history and banning "prohibited" or "divisive" concepts. By October 1, 11 had become law in nine states: Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee and Texas.

Some of the laws are vague, Hernández said, and worded in a way in which you're not sure what it captures. "There's lots of discretion for any kind of interpretation," she said, "And that's certainly not a comfortable space for an educator to be trying to do their job in."

Tanya Katerí Hernández teaches critical race theory at Fordham University School of Law in New York City.

Courtesy of Fordham University School of Law

'Completely untrue'

Legislation considered "anti-CRT" isn't principally intended to prohibit the study of CRT, but a broader set of ideas at schools and universities, the PEN America study says. "In short: They are educational gag orders," the study says.

The laws are already having an effect. Oklahoma City Community College suspended a course on race and ethnicity. Iowa State University professors received guidance on how to avoid "drawing scrutiny" for their teaching. A Texas K-12 administrator told teachers to balance Holocaust books with an "opposing" perspective.

At the University of Florida, an associate professor filed a grievance alleging he was threatened with discipline if he used "critical race" in his curriculum and program design, the Tampa Bay Times reported .

The National Education Association, which represents teachers and higher education faculty, is offering state-specific guidance to make sure educators know what the laws mean for their work. The union says the laws shouldn't undermine efforts to ensure all students "feel seen in the classroom and benefit from culturally-inclusive curricula and pedagogical tools that teach the historical facts about our country."

In her advanced critical race theory course this semester, Hernández said the CRT controversy has been "the shadow lurking over a lot of the conversation." Many of the students find it a valuable analytical frame for approaching legal topics like voting rights or employment, but they're seeing a "constant onslaught in the news" about critical race theory.

For some students, the attacks are proof of the value of what they're learning. Others are "almost sort of fearful," questioning whether they can talk about it publicly or write about it in op-eds. "It's very chilling," she said.

She has advised students exploring career paths in this space that they will be vulnerable in areas in the country where "censorship gag orders" have gained traction in state legislatures.

Hernández, who is working on her third book in a series on racial discrimination and the civil rights struggle, has taught critical race theory for 25 years and she grew accustomed to blank stares from people when she explained her work because they didn't know the term.

Now that people have heard about it in the news or on Saturday Night Live , she said, they are either curious or misinformed. "They think it's part of an anti-whiteness mode of analysis or a racial hate platform," she said, adding that that's "completely untrue."

She describes it as an analysis of legal jurisprudence that examines how advances in civil rights laws were undermined and have in many ways led to disenchantment with a colorblind approach to dealing with racism. "It's a very specific framework for looking at law and the way in which it's deployed in society and how to better reform it," she said.

While K-12 teachers may teach that Jim Crow laws existed to enforce racial segregation in the South after the Civil War, CRT looks at how obstruction to racial inclusion continues after Jim Crow laws ended, she said. "It looks at patterns and it looks at continuing legacies," she said.

It's not coincidental, she said, that political operatives are funding attacks on critical race theory now after the murder of the Black man George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests. The misinformation campaign is working well, she said, because it taps into racial anxiety and discomfort.

Claims that teaching CRT is "unpatriotic" are "ironic," she said. Teaching students "the truth" about history and how to ask questions about making things better is "actually the most patriotic thing that one could do," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

ch
5d ago

CRT is just a theory that attempts to explain black failure by rewriting history. If it is to be professional taught it should be taught with other theories on why blacks fail in competitive situations, like the theory that they are less intelligent baseb on I Q tests,( The Bell Curve) or that black culture punishes black success. All are merely theories.

Reply(5)
20
William Speers
5d ago

Yes, likening the push by some parents to prohibit the teaching of racist dogma as if it’s some sort of theory, to the Red Scare (presumably the red scare of the late 1940s-early 1950s as opposed to the 1918-1919 one), is just like the push to have certain ideas be accepted as either politically correct or “woke” and to cancel people and sabotage their lives for failing to meet some artificial set of values. Not good when it’s done by either set of ideologies.

Reply(2)
18
Billp2828
5d ago

isn't it funny that the group who never stops talking about Mccarthyism is the same group that uses Mccarthyism in their cancel culture. I guess I shouldn't be surprised because they are also the same people who cry racism and are the most racist.

Reply
11
 

Washington Post

A White teacher taught White students about White privilege. It cost him his job.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Matthew Hawn checked his phone to see if the wait was finally over. It had been five months since he was fired for teaching about White privilege at a high school in rural Tennessee. Two months since he had fought to regain his job at an emotional three-day hearing, becoming a symbol of the acrimonious debate over the way race, racism and history should be taught in America’s schools.
KINGSPORT, TN
Essence

Right-Wing “Moms for Liberty” Group Wants ‘Anti-American’ MLK Jr. Book Banned From Schools

The 11-page complaint claims the civil rights icon’s work is “anti-white” — but on a technicality. In an era where fake news and false claims litter headlines and affect civil progress on the daily, the Tennessee Dept. of Education, thankfully, refused to investigate a far right group’s claims that would’ve led to a book about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being banned.
EDUCATION
BET

Tennessee Education Department Rejects Right-Wing Moms Group Complaint Under State’s Anti-Critical Race Theory Law

The Tennessee Department of Education declined recently to investigate a right-wing mothers group’s complaint that the curriculum in their school district violates a new state law aimed at banning critical race theory (CRT) in classrooms, the Tennessean reports. Robin Steenman, chair of the Moms for Liberty Williamson County chapter, filed...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
dupagepolicyjournal.com

One teacher in Bloomingdale pledges to teach controversial Critical Race Theory by week ending Nov. 13

Critical Race Theory will be taught by one teacher in Bloomingdale who’s signed an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project by the week ending Nov. 13. They’re one of the thousands of US teachers pledging to continue educating students about the controversial Critical Race Theory, which explains racism is embedded in US culture and politics.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
Press Democrat

Close to Home: Am I teaching critical race theory?

I am teaching American history. Is it also critical race theory?. I relate my experiences in the 1960s civil rights movement to students in Sonoma County. I have presented to elementary, middle school and high school students, as well as to Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State undergraduate and graduate classes. My program of presentations earned me the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Award from the National Education Association at its 2019 meeting in Houston. So far, no one has complained or suggested that I am teaching something called critical race theory.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Republic

Defining critical race theory

If you were asked to explain what “critical race theory” actually and specifically is, could you?. Don’t feel bad if the honest answer to that question is simply “no.” Do feel bad if the mere mention of C.R.T. angers you, and while the honest answer to the question is still “no,” you are inclined to give an elaborate answer of how and why our schools should not be teaching it.
SOCIETY
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
sandiegocountynews.com

Critical Race Theory Largely About White Parents Holding on to Mythologies

WASHINGTON, DC –-A recent NBC News research initiative found that in thirty-three cities and counties where white parents have fought their school systems to address topics that have been mislabeled as critical race theory, those school systems have become more petite and less white. A September 2021 report from NBC...
SOCIETY
Business Insider

