NTSB issues safety alert to subways, rail over wheel defect

WCIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday issued a safety alert to subway systems and commuter railroads over a wheelset problem that led to a derailment in the nation’s capital, saying the defect is difficult to detect and potentially devastating. The investigative agencyreleased a preliminary report of its ongoing...

www.wcia.com

