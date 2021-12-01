NTSB issues safety alert to subways, rail over wheel defect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All lanes of C-470 in Douglas County were closed Tuesday afternoon for a crash involving multiple vehicles, Colorado State Patrol says. The crash happened at Quebec Street in the westbound lanes. Lanes were reopened at around 4 p.m. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) CSP previously stated multiple lanes were closed, but later clarified the “entire width of C-470 westbound is the crash scene, causing the full closure of the road.” (credit: Colorado State Patrol) An image shared by CSP shows two vehicles, possibly a third, apparently heavily damaged. Traffic Advisory CRASH C-470 at Quebec Westbound Multi vehicle crash with multiple lanes blocked At least two parties transported w/ serious injuries @CSP_CastleRock on scene investigating pic.twitter.com/bdBhTGDwhK — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) December 7, 2021 Traffic was seen being turned around off of the highway. CSP says two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Further details about the crash were not disclosed.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO