Minnesota's Housing Commissioner says over $450 million still available to low-income renters

$450 million. That's how much is still available for renters who have fallen behind during the pandemic.

Besides rent, the state through RentHelpMN also covers utilities such as water, sewer and trash. Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho says the program is still accepting applications for those who need it.

“For folks that have fallen behind on rent we’re still taking applications”, Ho says. “I think sometimes people hear the deadlines on the evictions moratorium off-ramp and they think that is tied to whether or not emergency rental assistance, RentHelpMN, is available. It is still taking applications.”

Ho also explains that she is proud the program is reaching those making $35,000 a year or less.

“I mean ultimately I think what I feel the best about, when you look at the dashboard, we are reaching extremely low-income families by and large,” says Ho. “I think over 2/3 of the households that are coming in are extremely low-income or no income.”

Since its inception at the height of the pandemic RentHelpMN has paid more than $270 million. You can simply call 211 to apply.

Media RentHelpMN Dec 2021 by Lindsey Peterson on Scribd