Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man arrested for threatening to shoot law enforcement officers

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was arrested for sending mass emails to several sheriff’s offices and police departments, threatening to shoot law enforcement officers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating the case on Nov. 29 when agents were made aware of the emails, which were sent from the email address “rallies@ourequalrights.us.”

More than 100 Florida law enforcement agencies received the email.

The subject line and body of the email read: “***FROM IT: BE CAREFUL*** on the phones today, tomorrow gunning up going to shoot some corrupt officers in the head!! ok? good talk, Americans are dying better You then unknowingly in our Streets!! WW3 get it??”

Another mass email was sent to the same or similar law enforcement contacts, originating from the email address of “democracy.3.0@ournewsmatters.us.” The subject line read, “Subject: [redacted] you a traitor? I need to shoot U in the head, then, come over and hand me your firearm, David Lee Biasotti DARPA Alpha 1 of 1.”

Below is a screenshot of the body of the email, as reported by FDLE:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S95dB_0dBOtp4100

David Lee Biasotti, 50, was identified as the person who was sending the emails.

Agents spoke with Biasotti at his home, where he demanded that law enforcement begin arresting people because he believed the Catholic Church was committing fraud.

Biasotti claimed he would be forced to take matters “into his own hands” and make citizen’s arrests. He also said he would be putting “bounties” out for the arrests of law enforcement officers, reported FDLE.

READ THE FULL REPORT:

Biasotti Arrest Form_Redacted by Kyla Grace on Scribd

Biasotti was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Lee County Jail on $40,000 bond. He is facing two intimidation charges — sending a written threat to kill and sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Biasotti has several previous arrests listed through the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the earliest dating back to 1996, including an arrest in 2006 on charges of battery against a law enforcement officer.

Comments / 0

 

#Law Enforcement Officers#Mass Shooting#Americans#Darpa#The Catholic Church#Biasotti Arrest
ABC7 Fort Myers

