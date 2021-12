Whether your idea of decorating involves mason jar crafts, plaid decorative accents or all things burlap, there's something special about weaving a rustic aesthetic into your home. There's no better time to showcase this popular design style than during the Christmas season. You can keep it simple by greeting guests with a vintage holiday sign on your front door or you can take things up a notch with a Christmas tree (real or artificial) covered in wooden ornaments, pinecones and candy canes. On the other hand, you can easily find ways to transform ordinary household items for the holidays. One example? That ladder that you use for hanging towels is the perfect accessory to display your favorite Christmas cards.

