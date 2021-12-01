ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine addresses antisemitism on college campuses in Chanukah letter

By JANE KAUFMAN
Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn light of a rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has written a letter to college and university presidents urging them to take action to protect Jewish students. DeWine’s letter, dated Nov. 30, was timed to coincide with the eight days of Chanukah. “No...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

