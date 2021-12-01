ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnetka, IL

House from ‘Home Alone’ available to rent for one night only

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 6 days ago

WINNETKA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Do you feel like your house is so full of people it’s making you sick? Ready to have a house all to your own? Your wish has come true – you can now stay in the real-life house from “Home Alone” for the holidays.

Big brother Buzz McCallister, who is “wiser now” and has his “own security firm,” is inviting a “crew of mischief makers” to run free in the Winnetka, Illinois, home while the McCallister family is away on vacation.

“All of us, this time,” the Airbnb listing for the home reads .

    The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)
    The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)
    The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)
    The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)
    The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)
    The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)
    The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)
    The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)

For one night only, four guests will have the chance to relive their favorite moments from “Home Alone” and feel like a kid again. While you’ll have the entire home to yourself, you may also be responsible for Buzz’s pet tarantula – watch your step.

The stay at the McCallister castle also includes:

  • A holiday scene with twinkling lights and a trimmed tree
  • Booby traps for you to set, not step in
  • Splashes of aftershave and mirrors to scream in
  • Chicago pizza and microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese to enjoy by candlelight
  • A viewing of the film franchise’s newest addition, “Home Sweet Home Alone”
  • A LEGO Ideas set to recreate the ‘Home Alone’ house

Booking for the one-night stay, scheduled for Dec. 12, opens at 1 p.m. CT on Dec. 7 for just $25. As part of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Photos: Lego unveils largest Lego Ideas set ever with 3,955-piece ‘Home Alone’ home recreation

You can request to book this stay, which is not part of a contest, at airbnb.com/homealone . Airbnb notes it is monitoring Chicago’s COVID-19 infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a $1,000 Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
