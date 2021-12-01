ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves break in, throw party at San Francisco restaurant before grand opening

By Taylor Bisacky, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. ( KRON ) – The grand opening of a new restaurant in downtown San Francisco will likely be delayed after the owners say thieves broke in, stole a bunch of equipment and furniture, and apparently threw a large party inside.

The restaurant, Ramen Hiroshi, was set to open in early December. Co-owner Daniel Bomya believes the restaurant was targeted and scoped out weeks ago, feeling that there had to be some planning involved.

He says the burglars covered the glass windows so no one could see inside. He also found handmade signs posted on the walls. But that’s only the beginning.

Bomya now says the restaurant’s grand opening is in jeopardy because of what he found behind the shielded windows.

The thieves smashed a lockbox and then broke into the restaurant on a Saturday night two weeks ago, Bomya says. He quickly realized that the burglars stole some of their equipment and furniture, but later came to the conclusion that they also hosted a large underground party based on the trash and vomit left behind.

Signs were also posted up on the walls letting partygoers know where the bathrooms are located.

Omicron COVID variant identified in California; 1st known US case

He says the place smelled of marijuana. Their surveillance camera system was also stolen.

Bomya says he’s now sharing the story to warn other businesses.

“People broke into our locked restaurant that was about to open. That was not right. And … people need to be aware of this,” he said.

