Kyler Murray: I think Kliff Kingsbury has a pretty good job right now

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t outright dismiss Oklahoma’s reported interest in him to replace Lincoln Riley as the program’s head coach. But it’s safe to say Kingsbury’s quarterback doesn’t think he’ll be departing the NFL...

Kliff Kingsbury on Oklahoma’s short list to replace Lincoln Riley

With Lincoln Riley heading for USC, the list of Oklahoma coaching candidates to replace him is reportedly led by a current NFL head coach: Kliff Kingsbury. Lincoln Riley delivered a shock to the Oklahoma football program on Sunday with the news that he’ll be leaving Norman and taking the vacant USC Trojans job. That, of course, leaves the Sooners with a vacancy at the position.
ESPN: Kliff Kingsbury among Oklahoma targets with Riley going to USC

NORMAN, Oklahoma — With Lincoln Riley out of Oklahoma and headed to USC, the Sooners have targeted former Texas Tech head coach and current Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential replacement. News broke Sunday afternoon from multiple outlets, including Yahoo and ESPN, that Riley was leaving Oklahoma for...
Oklahoma State
Kliff Kingsbury dodges Oklahoma questions during Monday presser

As Lincoln Riley takes his talents to Southern California, Kliff Kingsbury could be taking his to Norman, Oklahoma. Or will he?. The Arizona Cardinals head coach is reportedly on Oklahoma’s wishlist for its next head coach after Riley accepted the head coaching position at USC on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With one year left on his current deal, Kingsbury sidestepped questions about the Oklahoma head coaching vacancy on Monday.
Kyler Murray among the SI Award nominees

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been nominated for Gamer of the Year at the annual Sports Illustrated Awards set for the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Tuesday, Dec. 7. He’s up against Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets; the Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster;...
Lincoln Riley
Kliff Kingsbury a hot commodity after great start with Arizona Cardinals

Call it a clever ploy from his agent, call it an overreaction to a hot start for the Arizona Cardinals, or call it seeing a coach coming into his own, but Kliff Kingsbury has been mentioned for some of the biggest jobs in college football. While I truly believe that...
Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Targeted By Top College Program

The Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are in great shape heading into Week 13. His team is sitting at 9-2 and will be coming off a much-needed bye week. That should mean there is zero question about his future with the Cardinals. Kingsbury is only 42 years old...
Kliff Kingsbury Has Bears On His Post-Bye Mind

Kliff Kingsbury spent Sunday holed up in his movie room at home "off the grid," breaking down some football video and catching some of the other NFL action going on, but also binge-watching "Queen of the South." "Late to the game on it, but one of those you can't stop...
What if Kyler Murray Chose Baseball?

Meet Kyler Murray, football phenom. The Texas native’s gridiron legend starts in high school, where he went undefeated as a starting quarterback, led the Allen Eagles to three consecutive state championships, and was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2014. (MaxPreps scribe Mitch Stephens makes a compelling case for Murray as the best high school QB of all time.) The top-ranked QB recruit committed to Texas A&M, before leaving the Lone Star State and transferring to Oklahoma, where he won a Heisman Trophy in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, and it almost feels unfair to relegate his football accomplishments to a series of bullet points.
Kyler Murray shows Bears what they need to do

For a moment — just a moment — Sunday, it looked as though it might be one of those days for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. On his first play from scrimmage in five weeks — on a cold, rainy, dreary December day in Chicago that he’s not accustomed to — he tried to throw a pass and lost the ball.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return to action

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will return to action Sunday after missing three games with an injured left ankle. The Cardinals (9-2) also activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to face the host Chicago Bears (4-7). He also sat out the past three games due to a hamstring injury. Both players...
Colt McCoy's play has allowed Kyler Murray not to rush back too soon

The Arizona Cardinals have played three games without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Had this been another year, he might have hurried back and returned at less than 100%. He did it last year. “He played through and kind of toughed it out, but probably wasn’t able to be 100 percent most of the back-half of the season,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week.
Kyler Murray 'Felt Good' During Run-Heavy Return to Action

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tested out his ankle pregame Sunday and was ready to go. He returned against the Chicago Bears after missing a month of game action due to a high-ankle sprain. On the second offensive play from scrimmage for Arizona, his mobility was tested. Murray dropped back...
