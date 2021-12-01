Kyler Murray: I think Kliff Kingsbury has a pretty good job right now

Meet Kyler Murray, football phenom. The Texas native’s gridiron legend starts in high school, where he went undefeated as a starting quarterback, led the Allen Eagles to three consecutive state championships, and was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2014. (MaxPreps scribe Mitch Stephens makes a compelling case for Murray as the best high school QB of all time.) The top-ranked QB recruit committed to Texas A&M, before leaving the Lone Star State and transferring to Oklahoma, where he won a Heisman Trophy in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, and it almost feels unfair to relegate his football accomplishments to a series of bullet points.

