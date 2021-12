Recently, a video surfaced of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) “blackhearted” and “evil.” Boebert repeatedly referred to Omar as the “jihad squad” and likened her to a suicide bomber, saying she only felt safe in an elevator with her because Omar was not wearing a backpack. Though Boebert’s comments have been strongly condemned by many Democrats, Republicans have mostly remained silent. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused to condemn Boebert’s comments; Boebert faces no material consequences for her anti-Muslim rhetoric.

