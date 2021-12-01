Lynch Family Reacts to Grand Jury's Decision

Virginia Beach, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The family of Donovon Lynch is reacting to Tuesday's news that a special grand jury did not find probable cause to charge the officer that shot Lynch. Lynch was shot and killed by Officer Solomon Simmons in March on a chaotic night on the Oceanfront, in which multiple people were shot and a woman was killed.

Lynch's father, Wayne Lynch, says "my son was murdered." He says from day one they've called for an independent investigation, and they weren't surprised with the decision of the grand jury. Lynch also says his son didn't break any laws, and several other speakers at the press conference says Donovon Lynch's shooting is evidence the Second Amendment applies differently to black people. Lynch was a legal gun owner.

The grand jury determined that Simmons acted in self-defense of himself or others.