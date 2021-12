House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., will retire at the end of this Congress. DeFazio, who will step down after serving in the House of Representatives for 36 years, becomes the 19th Democratic lawmaker to retire or run for different office in 2022 elections, as the party tries to defend it's razor thin majority in the chamber. Twelve House Republicans are retiring or seeking another office next year.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO