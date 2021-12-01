ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FULL SHOW 12/01/2021: Stocks bounce back, but volatility is here to stay

 6 days ago
AGF Investments’ Greg Valliere offers his view on the Fed’s more hawkish tone. Plus,...

There's little reason for Robinhood investors to be merry

New York (CNN Business) — Heading into the start of 2021, Robinhood was expected to be one of the most successful initial public offerings of the year. Robinhood was widely hyped and praised by investors for helping democratize Wall Street trading. What could go wrong? A lot, as it turns out.
Climber can keep $84,000-worth of jewels he found on Mont Blanc

(CNN) — A climber who found a trove of precious stones on Mont Blanc has been given half of the 150,000-euro ($168,700) haul to keep after authorities couldn't find the original owner. The climber found the emeralds and sapphires on the mountain in France in 2013, and he has now...
Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
Nasdaq futures jump as tech stocks bounce back

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded with easing concerns about the Omicron variant, while shares in chip giant Intel rose following plans to take its self-driving-car unit public. Some high-flying technology shares have been battered in recent days as investors priced...
Dow jumps more than 700 points as stocks swing wildly amid Omicron threat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 700 points on Monday as stocks continued to swing wildly by the day amid the uncertain threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow was last seen surging 734 points, or more than 2.1 percent higher, at 35,315 as investors...
Nvidia Stock Sees A Big Dip, Then Bounces Back: Technical Analysis

A rise in Treasury yields has put pressure on these stocks. Nvidia was down 2.28% at $299.94 Monday afternoon. The stock dipped near the 50-day moving average and formed what technical traders call a hammer candle. This candle shows that although the stock dropped, it looks to have bounced back a little.
Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
Dow climbs more than 600 points amid renewed volatility

New York (CNN Business) — It's a strong start to the week on Wall Street, where the Dow finished up more than 600 points amid a rebound from last week's losses. The Dow (INDU) finished up 1.9%, or some 647 points, while the broader S&P 500 (SPX) climbed nearly 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP), which faced the steepest selloff Friday, continued to be the weakest index, closing up "only" 0.9%.
STOCKS
