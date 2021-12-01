Fauci announces first Omicron variant case in the US

This new testing time frame will apply to everyone, "regardless of nationality or vaccination status," the plan outlined on the White House website says. Currently, vaccinated travelers are required to test within three days of their departure. There is a requirement for foreign travelers arriving in the United States to be fully vaccinated.
Washington (CNN Business) — The worldwide computer chip shortage is fanning the flames of inflation and limiting the supply of everything from iPhones to new cars. Unfortunately, this highly disruptive shortage is unlikely to go away until "deep into 2022," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told CNN. Raimondo, who recently toured...
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Didi said Friday that it would "immediately" start the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and pivot to Hong Kong, just months after its disastrous IPO. "After a careful study, the company will start delisting on the New York Stock Exchange immediately,...
Peter McGinn was one of the first people in the U.S. to test positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant after attending an anime convention in New York City. Now, he says that half the group he was regularly hanging out with during the trip — 15 people — have also gotten sick with the virus.
A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic adults in the United States were less likely to be given opioids for pain management than White adults in 1990s, when they were new to market, though they are much more likely to be prescribed them now, an analysis published Tuesday by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found.
US Judge Doughty once said, “If boosters are needed six months after being “fully vaccinated,” then how good are the COVID-19 vaccines, and why is it necessary to mandate them?” This is a rational question the US government failed to ask before it mandated the vaccines back in September. Mandating...
A nonprofit led by Sidney Powell raised $14M on election-fraud claims, The Washington Post said. Staff concerned about a lack of financial transparency resigned in April, according to the report. The group is under investigation by DC's attorney general. Executives at a nonprofit led by election-fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell...
New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
As the sex trafficking trial of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, began on Monday, social media users were spreading false claims that the judge barred the press from the courtroom and prohibited livestreams to keep details from the public. In the high-profile case, Maxwell is accused of recruiting and...
London (CNN Business) — Twitter has updated its privacy policy so that it can remove images of people that have been posted without their consent, the company said in a blog post Tuesday. Under its current policy, the social media giant prohibits the publication of people's private information, including addresses,...
New York (CNN Business) — If you went to Major League Baseball's website on Thursday and felt something was off, you're not alone. MLB's website has become a desolate place that lacks any news or images of baseball's biggest stars. That's because of the MLB lockout — the ninth work stoppage in baseball history, which took effect at midnight Thursday.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Hong Kong has warned the Wall Street Journal that it may have broken electoral law by "scaremongering" in a recent editorial about the upcoming vote for the city's legislative council. On Monday, the US newspaper printed a letter from Hong Kong's Secretary for Constitutional and...
(CNN) — A North Carolina man wasn't sure if he had bought a ticket in the state's Lucky for Life lottery drawing, so he filled out the online form. "I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," said Scotty Thomas, 49, from Fayetteville, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
