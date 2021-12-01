ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

By Myra P. Saefong
 6 days ago
MARKET PULSE

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday , giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus . The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.

MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at their highest in nearly 2 weeks

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost two weeks. "Traders view the omicron variant of COVID as a less virulent threat, and expect global economic growth to be only marginally impacted," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. "Traders also anticipate a robust holiday season for driving in the U.S. and other OECD economies," he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.56, or 3.7%, to settle at $72.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil extends rally above $70, aims for 2-week high

Crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices up a second straight session and eyeing its highest value in about two weeks, as fears eased that the coronavirus omicron variant may reduce demand over the winter. The market seems to have found some support “on speculation that COVID’s omicron variant...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Japan’s economy shrank annualized 3.6% in Q3, more than first estimated

Japan’s economy shrank more than initially estimated in the July-September quarter due to weaker spending by consumers and the government, revised data showed Wednesday. The world’s third-largest economy after the U.S. and China contracted 3.6% on an annualized basis, which reflects what would happen if the third-quarter pace continued for a full year.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

How OPEC+ Regained Control Of Oil Markets

The combination of strategic petroleum releases from major oil importers and the discovery of a new Covid variant sent oil prices crashing last week. There was plenty of pressure on OPEC+ to cancel its planned production increase on the back of that bearish news. By sticking to its guns but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#U S Oil Production#Omicron#Tyche Capital Advisors#Clf22
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly fall of more than 3 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 3.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 3, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 3.7 million barrels for gasoline and 1.2 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, climbed by 2.4 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.2 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 1.4 million barrels for gasoline and 900,000 barrels for distillates. Oil prices held the bulk of the day's gains in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude.
CUSHING, OK
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Asian markets advance as Japan downgrades Q3 growth

BANGKOK — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index. NIK,. +1.42%. gained 1.5% and the Shanghai Composite index. SHCOMP,. +1.18%. climbed 0.9%....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises nearly 400 points and Nasdaq Composite surges 2.2% early Tuesday as omicron fears subside

U.S. stock benchmarks gained sharply for another session as investors focused on early reports that the omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is less severe than originally feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was climbing 1.1%, or nearly 400 points, at 35,623, the S&P 500 index climbed 1.4% to reach 4,657, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2% to 15,545. On the corporate front, Intel shares surged 5.6%, amid a plan to list shares in its Mobileye self-driving-car unit. Meanwhile, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 2.1% Tuesday, after the air carrier said Chief Executive Doug Parker will retire, effective March 31, 2022, after about nine years in the role.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Vir, GSK’s COVID-19 antibody treatment works against omicron in a lab study, and WHO no longer recommends convalescent plasma

Vir Biotechnology Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s COVID-19 antibody treatment worked against omicron in a laboratory study, marking the latest announcement indicating that the research race to combat the new variant is underway. The companies said Tuesday that an in vitro study demonstrated that their monoclonal antibody is active against omicron,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Cosco Shipping stock rises on share buyback, management change

Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. shares were higher in morning trade after the shipping company unveiled new leadership and plans to buy back shares. rose as high as 8.7% before trimming gains to a 4.3% rise to HK$14.58 in mid-morning trade. Shares have now more than doubled from a year earlier during elevated shipping rates worldwide.
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased.Shanghai Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might be less dangerous. That might allow travel and business restrictions to ease.Reports from South Africa where omicron first was spotted, that hospitals haven't been overwhelmed “is fueling some optimism” among traders who sold earlier, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,593.73...
STOCKS
CNBC

Oil extends gains on easing omicron fears, Iran delay

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.42 a barrel at 0124 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.92 a barrel, up 43 cents. Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the omicron variant on global fuel demand eased while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dow scores biggest point gain in more than a year, while S&P 500 ends 1.2% higher as omicron worries take a break

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 02: The passenger of a flight from South Africa is tested for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands and other nations worldwide temporarily banned most travellers from South Africa after a new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron was discovered. Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) By Pierre Crom/Getty Images MARKET SNAPSHOT.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Mixed; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock futures wavered as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may hover, after closing down...
MARKETS
