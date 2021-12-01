ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Wednesday afternoon with shares of Amgen Inc. and Johnson & Johnson leading the way for the blue-chip average. Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are contributing to...

MarketWatch

Apple stock price target raised to $200 at Morgan Stanley

A sales surge might make this industry your best stock market play for 2022. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2021 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved. By using this site you...
MarketWatch

Tesla stock wards off bear market with boost from UBS

Tesla Inc. stock on Tuesday snapped a four-day losing streak that took it very near a bear market after UBS analysts slapped a $1,000 price target on the stock and called the electric-vehicle maker the EV market’s “undisputed leader.”. Tesla. TSLA,. +4.24%. shares traded up as much as 4.8% at...
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow gains 492 points as tech stocks fuel continued rally

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Tech stocks led a second consecutive day of a rally on Wall Street Tuesday as markets continued to recover from fears about the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 492.4 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 rose 2.07% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 3.03%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +2.80% rallied 2.80% to $3,523.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +2.07%. rising 2.07% to 4,686.75 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.40%. rising 1.40% to 35,719.43. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PagerDuty posts its first $70 million quarter, sending stock soaring

PagerDuty Inc.’s stock vaulted 11% in extended trading Tuesday after the cloud-computing company reported fiscal third-quarter results that topped Street estimates. reported a net loss of $26.3 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20.6 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted net loss was 7 cents a share.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, +3.54% advanced 3.54% to $171.18 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +3.03%. rising 3.03% to 15,686.92 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.40%. rising 1.40% to 35,719.43. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises nearly 400 points and Nasdaq Composite surges 2.2% early Tuesday as omicron fears subside

U.S. stock benchmarks gained sharply for another session as investors focused on early reports that the omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is less severe than originally feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was climbing 1.1%, or nearly 400 points, at 35,623, the S&P 500 index climbed 1.4% to reach 4,657, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2% to 15,545. On the corporate front, Intel shares surged 5.6%, amid a plan to list shares in its Mobileye self-driving-car unit. Meanwhile, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 2.1% Tuesday, after the air carrier said Chief Executive Doug Parker will retire, effective March 31, 2022, after about nine years in the role.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.64% higher to $44.15 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.54 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

